Iowa gained nearly 3,000 residents in 2022. Where did they come from?
Interstate moving is at an all-time high, according to a study by StorageCafe. In 2022, a record-breaking 8.2 million Americans moved across state lines.
Whether it is for a better job, more affordable housing markets or just for a change of scenery, more Americans are taking longer routes for their new homes.
Who are the people moving to Iowa?
Data from 2022 shows that Iowans gained nearly 3,000 new residents that year. The state has welcomed a diverse influx of new residents, predominately comprised of millennials. The average age of newcomers to Iowa is 32.
Newcomers are mainly coming to Iowa from other parts of the Midwest; Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Which states are Iowans moving to?
But, Iowans are leaving the state too, migrating to places like:
Illinois: 9,000 movers
Texas: 8,000 movers
Missouri: 7,000 movers
Iowa's net migration in 2022 was 2,977, according to the study.
What were 2022's magnet states?
The south's predominance is "strikingly" evident, according to StorageCafe. Only a few non-southern states make the top states for net migration gains.
The magnet states, drawing the highest number of newcomers were:
Florida
Incoming migration: 736,000
Outgoing migration: 497,000
Net migration: 238,000
Texas
Incoming migration: 661,000
Outgoing migration: 489,000
Net migration: 172,000
North Carolina
Incoming migration: 345,000
Net migration: 79,000
Outgoing migration: 266,000
Arizona
Incoming migration: 282,000
Outgoing migration: 205,000
Net migration: 77,000
Georgia
Incoming migration: 327,000
Outgoing migration: 252,000
Net migration: 74,000
Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Thousands migrated to Iowa in 2022. Where did they come from?