Iowa gained nearly 3,000 residents in 2022. Where did they come from?

Interstate moving is at an all-time high, according to a study by StorageCafe. In 2022, a record-breaking 8.2 million Americans moved across state lines.

Whether it is for a better job, more affordable housing markets or just for a change of scenery, more Americans are taking longer routes for their new homes.

Who are the people moving to Iowa?

Data from 2022 shows that Iowans gained nearly 3,000 new residents that year. The state has welcomed a diverse influx of new residents, predominately comprised of millennials. The average age of newcomers to Iowa is 32.

Newcomers are mainly coming to Iowa from other parts of the Midwest; Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Which states are Iowans moving to?

But, Iowans are leaving the state too, migrating to places like:

Illinois: 9,000 movers

Texas: 8,000 movers

Missouri: 7,000 movers

Iowa's net migration in 2022 was 2,977, according to the study.

What were 2022's magnet states?

The south's predominance is "strikingly" evident, according to StorageCafe. Only a few non-southern states make the top states for net migration gains.

The magnet states, drawing the highest number of newcomers were:

Florida Incoming migration: 736,000

Outgoing migration: 497,000

Net migration: 238,000 Texas Incoming migration: 661,000

Outgoing migration: 489,000

Net migration: 172,000 North Carolina Incoming migration: 345,000

Net migration: 79,000

Outgoing migration: 266,000 Arizona Incoming migration: 282,000

Outgoing migration: 205,000

Net migration: 77,000 Georgia Incoming migration: 327,000

Outgoing migration: 252,000

Net migration: 74,000

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Thousands migrated to Iowa in 2022. Where did they come from?