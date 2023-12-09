Iowa GOP Drops Blunt Fact Check On Casey DeSantis' Wild Claim About Caucuses

The Republican Party of Iowa swiftly sent out a reminder after Florida first lady Casey DeSantis called for out-of-state supporters of her husband Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign to participate in the Iowa caucuses.

Casey DeSantis took to Fox News with her husband on Friday where she boasted of a “huge coalition” of mothers and grandmothers – “Mamas for DeSantis” – before making her on-air plea.

“We’re asking all of these moms and grandmoms to come, from wherever it might be – North Carolina, South Carolina – and to descend upon the state of Iowa to be a part of the caucus because you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus,” she claimed.

“So moms and grandmoms are going to be able to come and be a part and let their voice be heard in support of Ron DeSantis.”

Casey DeSantis just went on FOX and asked people from around the country to descend upon Iowa and participate in the caucus.



According to the Iowa GOP website, in order to participate you must be 18 on the day of the caucus, and registered with the party of the caucus you wish… pic.twitter.com/kY7vM3HL8k — JoMa (@joma_gc) December 8, 2023

The Iowa GOP, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), later cooked up a fact check following the Florida first lady’s claim.

“Remember: you must be a legal resident of Iowa and the precinct you live in and bring photo ID with you to participate in the #iacaucus!,” the party wrote on X.

Remember: you must be a legal resident of Iowa and the precinct you live in and bring photo ID with you to participate in the #iacaucus!



Read more on our caucus site: https://t.co/gfwU3Wt44vhttps://t.co/lRVLBIS2aW — Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) December 8, 2023

Casey DeSantis, after the Fox News appearance, hopped on X to clarify her message.

“While voting in the Iowa caucus is limited to registered voters in Iowa, there is a way for others to participate,” she wrote.

“I’m calling on mamas and grandmamas from all over the country to come volunteer in support of Ron DeSantis in the Iowa caucus.”

A number of critics on X slammed the Florida first lady’s call on Friday and deemed it the “election fraud” that Republicans had been looking for.

Just when you thought @RonDeSantis was the dummy and @CaseyDeSantis was the ventriloquist - turns out they're both dummies.



She's asking her supporters to break the law https://t.co/CQx6xN089K — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) December 9, 2023

This will backfire in Iowa. Iowans actually like the Iowa Caucus to be about.....Iowans. And is hillarious for a guy who is obsessed with voter fraud.



This campaign started with Casey DeSantis tweeting a video that compared her husband to God and is ending with admitting Iowans… https://t.co/X0U78Nmkfb — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) December 9, 2023

Is it possible that Casey DeSantis doesn’t know you have to live in Iowa to participate in the Iowa caucuses? After all the time she’s spent there? She’ll have to plead ignorance, because the alternative is worse. https://t.co/pE6N48Lm7U — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) December 9, 2023

Iowa GOP acting fast to prevent a complete mess — Geodude (@geodude_mines) December 9, 2023

What kind of state lets people from all over the country come and vote in their primary? — Leslieoo7 (@Leslieoo7) December 8, 2023

You cannot make this up. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/IwLeAyAJeq — 𝔻𝕒𝕚𝕤𝕪 𝔻 🌼 💙 ☮️ (@DMLaBar) December 9, 2023

She's just advocating for voter fraud right out there in the open. I get that you want this WAY more than your husband but jesus you can't say the bad parts out loud. https://t.co/5VWUwxgzEa — Warren (@swd2) December 8, 2023

Openly admitting to rigging the vote. Just another day, another new low in MAGA America. https://t.co/wzpYtRzQ1E — Greta (@GretaGrace20) December 8, 2023

Me patiently waiting for Iowa voters to fvck around and find out. This will backfire on Casey DeSantis. https://t.co/7Uc2AGX5gN — SUSAN 🇺🇲♀️🇺🇦 (@ifudontlike2bad) December 8, 2023

Related...