Iowa GOP forms alliance with other carve-out states to preserve presidential nominating calendar

Brianne Pfannenstiel, Des Moines Register

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann has begun working behind the scenes to mount a defense to any outside forces intent on stripping Iowa of its first-in-the-nation caucuses for 2024.

Kaufmann told the Des Moines Register he met with the Republican Party chairs of each of the four early carve-out states at the Republican National Committee's winter meeting in Florida this week to cement an alliance intent on preserving the current nominating calendar.

"As the chairman Republican Party, I'm not fighting just for Iowa as a caucus state or just for Iowa as first-in-the-nation," he said. "I'm fighting for the carve-out process. And that is the one thing we all agreed to, unanimously and very, very seriously. We are going to be fighting for and advocating for the carve-out process."

Iowa's caucuses have kicked off the presidential nominating process since 1972. They currently are followed by the other three "carve-out" states: New Hampshire with its first-in-the-nation primaries, Nevada's caucuses and the South Carolina primaries.

More: Iowa Caucus history: A complete guide, plus photos, of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses

Taken together, Kaufmann said, the four states represent America's diversity and create an even playing field for candidates to compete. He said the states' Republican chairs gathered to proactively prepare for any incoming threats to the nominating calendar.

As other states move away from caucuses and toward primaries, Iowa has routinely had to fend off efforts to strip away both its caucus status and its place at the front of the line.

But when Iowa Democrats failed to deliver timely and accurate results in 2020, calls to rethink the nominating calendar grew louder.

The Iowa Democratic Party released the results of its investigation into the caucus collapse late last year, directing much of the blame to its national counterparts at the Democratic National Committee, which it said "aggressively interjected itself" into Iowa's process. Still, a clear lack of preparation on the part of the state party contributed to the failures that night.

More: Audit finds national Democratic Party slowed, complicated Iowa's caucus efforts

Kaufmann was among those defending Iowa Democrats in the aftermath as cable news pundits called for an immediate end to the Iowa caucuses.

"Some people probably thought it was bizarro world while I was out there doing interview after interview after interview trying to explain what happened with the Democrats and making sure people understood that what happened was not endemic in their process," he said. "The Iowa Democrats got some stuff rammed down their throat, and they got it rammed down their throat from the national DNC that had predisposed notions to not like our caucus and our status."

Republicans have not discussed changing the nominating process during its week of meetings, Kaufmann said. He praised Ronna McDaniel, who was re-elected to another term as chair of the RNC, for understanding Iowa's position.

The greater threat, he said, will come from Democrats who are set to gather virtually at their own winter meeting later this month. At that meeting, they will elect a new leader as current DNC chair, Tom Perez, steps aside. Many Iowa Democrats have felt Perez was hostile in his approach toward Iowa. But it's unclear how his replacement will feel.

High-profile Democrats, like former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada, have already begun positioning their own states as possible alternatives.

"I think we’re entitled to be the first state," Reid, a longtime ally of President-elect Joe Biden, recently told the Los Angeles Times. "Why? Because the power structure of this country is moving West."

In the interview, Reid also advocated moving away from caucuses entirely, saying the usefulness of that process "is on the way out."

Kaufmann said he has faith that Iowa Democrats will successfully beat back such efforts. But, if they don't, he said he's prepared to push ahead with an Iowa Republican 2024 caucus alone.

"I would certainly push for a split situation where (Republicans) continue our carve-out process," he said. "It would be difficult. ... I just hope that isn't a bridge that we have to cross."

Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Des Moines Register, which is part of the USA TODAY network. Follow her on Twitter at @brianneDMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa caucuses: State GOP fights to stay at front of election calendar

