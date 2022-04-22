Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
THOMAS BEAUMONT
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Mike Pence
    Mike Pence
    48th Vice President of the United States
  • Mike Pompeo
    Mike Pompeo
    United States Secretary of State

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's persistent flirtation with another White House run is doing little to discourage other potential Republican candidates from stepping up their activity in Iowa, the state that will formally launch the 2024 nomination process.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quietly finished his fifth trip to Iowa last week, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is making plans for a statewide trip this summer. Former Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, is expected to visit the heart of conservative western Iowa this weekend.

Pence's trip is particularly notable since he spent the better part of four years in lockstep with Trump. It provides further evidence that Pence, whose life was threatened by Trump supporters during the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, is considering his political future without regard to the former president's plans.

Pence and his wife, Karen, will make their plans based on “where they are being called to serve, not on what anyone else is doing, including Trump," said senior Pence adviser Marc Short.

From his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump is closely watching the developments in Iowa and working with operatives in the state to ensure that he would dominate the caucuses if he decided to run again. But some Republicans warn that Trump doesn't have the state locked down.

His status as a former president who remains deeply popular with the GOP base “doesn't mean someone else with the right message couldn't appeal to them in a way that really cuts into Trump's support," said David Kochel, a veteran Iowa Republican campaign strategist.

Pence, in particular, seems prepared to dig in to the state, especially the sprawling swath of northern and western Iowa where Christian conservatives have lifted the past three GOP caucus winners. Making his third trip to Iowa since the 2020 election, Pence plans to campaign on Saturday with Rep. Randy Feenstra in the Republican-heavy 4th Congressional District and cap the day with a speech to the county GOP meeting in Ames.

Last month, he outlined a policy agenda for 2022 candidates, noting “elections are about the future." The comment could foreshadow a confrontation with Trump, who continues to falsely insist that widespread voter fraud cost him a second term in 2020.

Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the election was tainted. The former president’s allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed.

Still, Trump has criticized Pence for not stopping the certification of the Electoral College vote totals that made Democrat Joe Biden the winner. Vice presidents play only a ceremonial role in the counting of Electoral College votes. Any attempt to interfere in the count would have represented an extraordinary violation of the law and an assault on the democratic process, sparking a constitutional crisis.

Only this year did Pence publicly renounce Trump's claims, saying in February the former president was “wrong” to insist that he had the power to unilaterally overturn the results of the 2020 election. He further distanced himself from Trump after Russia invaded Ukraine. Pence said, “There is no room in this party for apologists” for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, whom Trump has praised.

The former president has become more critical of Putin as the war in Ukraine has intensified.

The GOP's full court press in Iowa won't likely begin until after the November midterm elections. But the party has already committed to maintaining the state's status as home to the first nominating contest. That's in contrast to Democrats, who are taking the boldest steps in a generation to revise their calendar and potentially concentrate power in states that are more racially diverse.

Pompeo, who wrapped up a two-day trip in western Iowa last week, has been a regular visitor, appearing at local, county and state GOP meetings across the state. But it's Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton who owns the early lead for Iowa visits at six, with a seventh planned for July.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, the 2016 Iowa GOP caucus winner, has also visited, and endorsed candidates for Congress.

Despite the activity, it's unclear that anyone visiting the state is gaining much traction among Iowa GOP activists at this early stage. During recent interviews with a dozen county Republican activists, GOP consultants and donors, much of the focus was on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to visit the state. The closest he's come is as a guest of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts' at a September fundraiser south of Omaha.

“There are a number of people that are interesting and have done work that's been noticed, especially Ron DeSantis,” said former Republican county chair Gwen Ecklund, of Crawford County in conservative western Iowa.

DeSantis, governor of the nation's third most-populous state, has recently become a rallying voice in the country's cultural battles, particularly related to LGBTQ issues. He has refused to recognize the transgender swimmer who won the NCAA women's freestyle championship. He signed a bill last month forbidding instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for early elementary school students, a measure opponents have dubbed the “Don't Say Gay" law.

He's in an increasingly heated battle with Disney, whose executives have criticized the anti-LGBTQ measures. At his request, the Florida legislature on Thursday gave final passage to a bill that would stop allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state.

Influential Republican donors, such as retired insurance executive Cam Sutton of suburban Des Moines, describe DeSantis as similar to Trump on policy, “but without the tweets."

Sutton was among a contingent of wealthy Iowa Republicans who traveled to New Jersey in 2011 in hopes of recruiting then-Gov. Chris Christie to run in 2012. Sutton and others remain in touch with Christie and would not be surprised if he runs, as he did in 2016.

Still, Trump remains overwhelmingly popular among Iowa Republicans. According to The Des Moines Register’s Iowa Poll in October, 91% of Iowa Republicans said they have a favorable view of him.

That same month, during Trump's most recent appearance in Iowa, he drew tens of thousands to the Iowa State Fairgrounds, where he endorsed Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term.

Iowa staff working for his super PAC were recently meeting at the former president's Florida home to discuss his Iowa plans for the year, mindful of the attention others would be receiving.

“Oh, I know there are some who can't wait for him to run again,” said Crawford County's Ecklund. “But others are sitting back and starting to pay attention to others."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich: 'I cried' after loss to Trump in 2016 presidential race

    Kasich shared insights about the end of his 2016 campaign against former President Donald Trump during a podcast with comedian Jordan Klepper.

  • Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing

    Israeli police in full riot gear stormed a sensitive Jerusalem holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims on Friday after Palestinian youths hurled stones at a gate where they were stationed. The renewed violence at the site, which is sacred to Jews and Muslims, came despite Israel temporarily halting Jewish visits, which are seen by the Palestinians as a provocation. Medics said more than two dozen Palestinians were wounded.

  • Proud Boys member under investigation made threatening call to FBI agent

    A man connected to the Proud Boys has been arrested after he was accused of pepper-spraying officers at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and making a threatening call to an FBI agent. Barry Bennett Ramey was arrested on Thursday after an FBI affidavit filed Wednesday said that Special Agent Ryan Nougaret received…

  • Federal court orders first gender-affirming surgery for a trans prisoner

    In a first, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has been ordered to secure gender-affirming surgery for a transgender prisoner. A federal judge in the U.S.

  • Taiwan may see 10,000 daily COVID cases by month-end

    Taiwan may see domestic COVID-19 infections top 10,000 a day by the end of the month, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday, calling on people to exercise caution and stick to wearing face masks. The island of 23 million people moved early to control the pandemic, adopting measures such as largely closing its borders and tracing contacts of those infected, but it has seen a rise in infections since the beginning of the year. The 13,164 domestic cases since Jan. 1 have been driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, though more than 99% have shown only mild symptoms or none at all.

  • Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images

    New satellite images show what appear to be mass graves near Mariupol, and local officials accused Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city. The images emerged Thursday, just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol, despite the presence of an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters who were still holed up at a giant steel mill. Putin ordered his troops to seal off the stronghold “so that not even a fly comes through” instead of storming it. Satellite image provider Maxar Technologies released the photos, which it said showed more than 200 mass graves in a town where Ukrainian officials say the Russians have been burying Mariupol residents killed in the fighting.

  • Starved mountain lion orphan making recovery at Oakland Zoo

    Video tweeted by the zoo shows a proud, and adorable, roar coming from the young cub.

  • Miles Teller is Chris Hemsworth's guinea pig in first look at new prison sci-fi film Spiderhead

    "He has noble intentions, but there are some darker things lurking underneath the surface with him."

  • MSNBC airs audio of McCarthy saying he considered asking Trump to resign

    MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” aired audio on Thursday, which was shared by reporters from The New York Times, confirming that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he was considering asking former President Trump to resign in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. In the audio clip, which is…

  • Fiji issued a restraining order that stops a sanctioned Russian oligarch's $325 million superyacht from leaving the country

    A Fijian high court granted an order to restrain a yacht linked to Suleyman Kerimov, but a US warrant to seize the vessel hasn't yet been registered.

  • In India, hate-filled songs are a weapon to target Muslims

    The frenzied fury against Muslims began with provocative songs played by Hindu mobs that called for violence. It ended with Muslim neighborhoods resembling a war zone, with pavements littered with broken glass, charred vehicles and burned mosques. On April 10, a Hindu festival marking the birth anniversary of Lord Ram turned violent in Madhya Pradesh state’s Khargone city after Hindu mobs brandishing swords and sticks marched past Muslim neighborhoods and mosques.

  • Montenegro joins EU in banning Russian media outlets RT, Sputnik

    Montenegro said on Wednesday it had banned Russian state-controlled media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik as part of sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, following in the steps of the EU that the small Balkan state hopes to join. The European Union banned the two outlets last month over what it called their "systematic information manipulation and disinformation" over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. RT and Sputnik were automatically banned in Montenegro under sanctions that took effect last week, local media quoted Branko Boskovic, head of the electronic media council, as saying after the state body met on Wednesday.

  • The Bobby Valentine Experience: Larry Lucchino's letter to Red Sox fans

    During the disastrous 2012 Red Sox season, CEO Larry Lucchino wrote a memorable letter to season ticket holders, pleading they keep the faith despite the mediocre performance on the field.

  • Trump’s Most Loyal Lawmakers Are Actually Losing Money

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyLast year, it was a fundraising feast for the MAGA Goon Squad. But in 2022, without the donor stimulus of an attempted insurrection, things are going in the wrong direction.The first three months of the year took more than $275,000 combined out of the pockets of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), and Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—the foursome of America First, Donald Trump-loving, exhibitionist elect

  • HUD Secretary Fudge says there will be ‘punishment’ for racial bias in home appraisals

    Last week, more than 90 federal agencies released their racial equity actions plans in response to President Joe Biden’s pledge […] The post HUD Secretary Fudge says there will be ‘punishment’ for racial bias in home appraisals appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Social Security Has a ‘Treasure Trove’ of Benefits If You Heed These Expert Tips

    Oftentimes, taxpayers apply for Social Security, see the benefit they are owed and don't think about it much else. One expert, though, argues that Social Security is an untapped well of potential that...

  • Live TV debate exposes Democrats’ differences in Senate race

    The first live-televised prime-time debate between leading candidates for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat exposed differences between the rivals.

  • Weary Of The Culture Wars? It Will Only Get Worse

    Does it ever feel like those of us in and around Hollywood are at war with the world? We’re certainly fighting with Florida, over gender education — you heard all about it from the Oscar hosts, on Disney-owned ABC. And we’re battling Texas, over abortion. Reese Witherspoon and another hundred stars planted the flag in […]

  • Columbus sues state over law allowing medical providers to deny care based on 'conscience'

    Columbus City Attorney Klein has sued the state over a "conscience clause" that allows health providers to deny services for personal beliefs

  • China-Russia trade has jumped 30% so far in 2022, but much of the surge came before Ukraine invasion

    The surge in trade shows "the great resilience and internal dynamism of bilateral cooperation," said China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng.