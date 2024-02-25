Iowa GOP on track to speed up income tax cuts

Frustration over immigration mounts after what looked like a deal gets the rug pulled out from under it.

Iowa state lawmakers move forward with plans to expand help for new mothers.

Republicans also advance Gov. Kim Reynolds’ agenda for more tax cuts … to the disdain of Democrats.

Host Jim Niedelman gets to that with Scott County Democratic Party Chair Kay Pence and Iowa Republican Party Central Committee member Michelle Crawford.

“The way the tax code is scheduled now, it’s somewhat progressive,” Pence said. “Then when it’s no longer progressive, it benefits the wealthy so much more. And we did see what happened with Kansas.”

“Both the House and the Senate have put triggers into this bill for assurance that these funds have to be there before these tax cuts can be implemented,” Crawford said.

Click on the video to hear more of what our panelists have to say.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.