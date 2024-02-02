Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' bill defining a 'man' and a 'woman' explained in 60 seconds

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' new bill, House Study Bill 649, that would define "sex," "man" and woman" in state law.

It also makes sweeping changes in how government collects public health data, issues birth certificates and licenses, and offers anti-discrimination protections.

What would House Study Bill 649 do?

A quick rundown:

Defines these terms in state law: sex, female, male, woman, girl, man, boy, mother and father;

New Iowa driver's licenses and birth certificates would list assigned sex at birth and current identity;

Data collected by the state, cities or schools would identify people only as "male" or female";

Says "equal" does not mean "same" or "identical," and "separate accommodations are not inherently unequal."

Why does Gov. Kim Reynolds say HSB 649 is needed?

Reynolds told the Register the bill would protect "women's spaces and rights," just as she said did in 2022 when Iowa banned transgender girls and women from competing in females sports at schools and universities.

"The bill allows the law to recognize biological differences while forbidding unfair discrimination," she said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds gives remarks before signing House File 2416 into law, prohibiting transgender women and girls from competing in female sports offered by Iowa schools, colleges and universities, on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in the rotunda of the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines.

Why do opponents say HSB 649 is dangerous?

Keenan Crow of One Iowa called it the "LBGTQ erasure act."

ACLU of Iowa policy director Pete McRoberts calling out the driver's license provision as an "astonishing violation" of privacy.

"Can you imagine if Gov. Reynolds had wanted you to put your COVID vaccination status on your license?" McRoberts said.

Want to know more about HSB 649?

The Register looked in detail at Reynold's legislation and how other Republican-led states have adopted similar bills.

