Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds calls Trump indictment a 'sham;' Grassley says it's 'incredibly weak'

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold's condemned what she called a "politically charged indictment" of former President Donald Trump on Thursday.

A New York grand jury indicted Trump on unspecified criminal charges in a case that marks the first time a former president has been charged criminally. The indictment was confirmed by Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, the Associated Press reported.

Although the charges were not made public, the grand jury had been investigating hush-money payments to two women who reportedly had sex with Trump. The outline of those payments became public after he was elected in 2016, and more details were revealed in sworn testimony as Trump served in the White House.

More: 'Here we go again': In Iowa, Pence calls Trump's possible indictment 'politically motivated'

Reynolds called the indictment a "sham," arguing it "only serves as a reminder to Americans that there is a two-tiered justice system under Joe Biden."

“While New York faces an open season for crime, the Manhattan DA is focused on arresting a former president. This is what an assault on democracy looks like — using government power to go after your political opponents — and it’s coming directly from those who proclaim to ‘defend’ it," she wrote in a statement.

“This isn’t normal, it isn’t ‘justice,’ and it’s certainly not what America stands for.”

More: Iowa Poll: Trump’s Republican support erodes as DeSantis' favorability starts strong

While NY faces an open season for crime, the Manhattan DA is focused on arresting a former president. This is what an assault on democracy looks like – using government power to go after your political opponents – & it’s coming directly from those who proclaim to ‘defend’ it. pic.twitter.com/bGZbVnu4hJ — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) March 30, 2023

Trump has already denied the charges, has called his accusers liars and has threatened there would be "potential death & destruction" if charges were filed against him in the case.

Story continues

He has said also that he wouldn’t quit the 2024 presidential race if indicted.

Sen. Chuck Grassley calls case against Trump 'incredibly weak'

Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said the indictment of former President Donald Trump "smells like politicization of our justice system."

Grassley also criticized New York Attorney General Alvin Bragg for focusing on this case rather than "cracking down on recent crime in NY."

Former President Donald Trump endorses US Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-IA, during Trump's rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sat. Oct. 9, 2021.

"Reported indictment of Pres Trump highlights increasing politicization of the state & federal justice system," he wrote on Twitter. "It's alarming. We must reverse this frightening trend."

Pres Trump was reportedly just indicted on an incredibly weak case after feds declined to prosecute Smells like politicization of our justice system Why isn’t DA Bragg cracking down on recent crime in NY to keep public safe?? — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 30, 2023

Sen. Joni Ernst says 'Iowans see right through' Trump indictment

Iowa's junior U.S. senator, Joni Ernst, took to Twitter to condemn the indictment of former President Donald Trump in New York.

"This is politically motivated and Iowans see right through it. This far Left, soft on crime DA has been fixated on going after the former president while crime in his city runs rampant. We need to restore confidence and faith in our justice system," she wrote.

This is politically motivated and Iowans see right through it. This far Left, soft on crime DA has been fixated on going after the former president while crime in his city runs rampant. We need to restore confidence and faith in our justice system. — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) March 31, 2023

Rep. Ashley Hinson calls indictment 'a political prosecution'

Echoing Reynolds, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-2nd, called the Trump indictment "politically motivated."

"A politically motivated indictment is wrong and dangerous. Alvin Bragg campaigned on taking on the former president — this is a political prosecution," she wrote in a Tweet following the announcement.

"Instead of trying to score points against political opponents, Bragg should focus on keeping New Yorkers safe. We will continue working to hold soft-on-crime DAs like Bragg accountable and restoring faith in our justice system," she added.

(1/2) A politically motivated indictment is wrong and dangerous. Alvin Bragg campaigned on taking on the former President — this is a political prosecution. — Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) March 30, 2023

Information from USA Today was used in this article.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds calls Donald Trump indictment a 'sham'