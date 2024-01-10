Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recognizes state trooper who saved the life of Perry shooting victim

In her annual Condition of the State address, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recognized one of the first responders to last week's shooting at Perry High School, crediting him with saving the life of an injured victim.

Reynolds began her speech by asking lawmakers to observe a moment of silence for the victims of the Perry shooting, where 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff was killed and seven other students and staff members were injured. The shooter, a 17-year-old student, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Reynolds thanked all the law enforcement officers, first responders, and federal agents who responded to the scene. But she gave special recognition to State Trooper Joseph Lang, who was one of the first to arrive on site.

More: Kim Reynolds proposes in annual speech to boost Iowa teacher pay, overhaul AEAs, cut taxes

Until last year, Reynolds said, Lang was a motor vehicle officer under the Department of Transportation. Then, Reynolds' massive government realignment bill brought motor vehicle officers into the Department of Public Safety, and Lang became a newly minted state trooper.

"Because of his new role, Joe was outfitted with the right medical supplies and the right training for this type of situation," Reynolds said. "When he entered the building, he was directed to a critically injured victim. He applied a tourniquet and treated wounds exactly as trained. And he saved a life."

Every House and Senate lawmaker and the members of the Iowa Supreme Court stood to applaud Lang, who watched the speech from the House gallery.

Reynolds also recognized Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger, who tried to talk down the shooter.

"Despite the danger, he put himself in harm’s way, risking his life to protect his students," Reynolds said. "Dan sustained multiple gunshot wounds at close range. His unflinching bravery saved lives that morning."

Marburger remains in critical condition, according to Perry Mayor Dirk Cavanaugh.

The shooting in Perry loomed over the first days of the 2024 legislative session. Lawmakers reflected on the tragedy and proposed a range of possible solutions, from increased school security to protecting children's mental health.

Hundreds of students marched to the Capitol on Monday to protest what they say is inaction on gun violence. The rally, organized by March for Our Lives, called on lawmakers to pass red-flag laws and other restrictions to prevent violent individuals from accessing guns.

Katie Akin is a politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at kakin@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter at @katie_akin.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Kim Reynolds recognizes Perry High School principal, state trooper