Iowa Gov Says She'll Support Trump If He's GOP Nominee Despite 'Disloyal' Dis

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) said she’ll back Donald Trump if he becomes the 2024 Republican presidential nominee despite the former president launching insults at her over the weekend.

Reynolds joined a list of Republicans who havebeenopento support Trump in spite of insults the former president has thrown their way.

She told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Monday that she’s “made it clear” that she’ll back the party’s eventual nominee.

“I’m a Republican and, you know, all of the candidates running are gonna be better than what we have,” she said in an interview prior to the start of the Iowa caucuses.

“Even after all the stuff he’s said about you?” Cavuto asked.

“Yeah well because, you know, we’ve got to win,” Reynolds replied.

The comment comes after Trump, the GOP front-runner who overwhelmingly won the Iowa caucuses late Monday, deemed Reynolds the “least popular governor” in the country over her endorsement of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 race.

“I just thought it was very disloyal,” Trump told an Iowa rally on Sunday.

He went on to claim that he “came in” and “saved her” with his endorsement of Reynolds during her 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

Trump previously ripped the Iowa governor when, in a post on Truth Social back in November, he predicted the “end of her political career” if she endorsed DeSantis.

Reynolds, on Monday, told Cavuto that she believes the nominee will be Trump’s GOP rival.

“But, if it were Trump and Biden, you, the governor of Iowa, a very popular governor—,” Cavuto said.

“I’m on record saying that and consistently saying that. I’m a Republican. And we need to not— we need to make sure we don’t reelect President Biden another four years,” she said.

H/T: Mediaite

Related...