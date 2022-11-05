Iowa high court denies look at manslaughter plea

Nov. 4—OTTUMWA — The Iowa Supreme Court will not take up a case involving an Ottumwa man who sought to set aside his guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder.

The Iowa Appeals Court in August upheld that the guilty plea entered by Dustin William McDanel in 2016, rejecting his claims of ineffective counsel and an involuntary plea.

McDanel asked the Iowa Supreme Court to review the case, but they denied doing so on Friday.

He had been charged with first-degree murder and other charges in 2015 after shooting and killing 25-year-old Roger Wiseman Jr. over a dispute about a dog. McDanel fled the area and was arrested in St. Louis.

McDanel was also charged with attempted murder, flight to avoid prosecution and felon in possession of a weapon in connection with the incident.

When the case came to trial, a jury was selected but the trial didn't occur. The Iowa Court of Appeals said that attorneys for McDanel "literally begged" the prosecutor at the time to renew a prior plea offer. The case was prosecuted by then-county attorney Gary Oldenburger and Doug Hammerand of the Iowa Attorney General's Office.

Attorneys for McDanel urged him to take the deal given adverse pre-trial rulings and flaws in their self-defense claim. McDanel pled guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter as a habitual offender, and then as charged on the other counts. He received a 70-year sentence, with a minimum of 26.5 years, in 2016.

While he did not appeal directly after the case's conclusion, in 2017 he filed for post-conviction relief arguing ineffective counsel. McDanel's bid failed after a trial, and he appealed that decision.

When the Iowa Supreme Court denies to review a case, it's generally the end of the road unless there are claims made under the U.S. Constitution. In which case, it could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which reviews few of the cases it receives.

According to records with the Iowa Department of Corrections, McDanel will remain in prison until at least Feb. 16, 2038.

