Iowa High School Principal Dies of School Shooting Injuries

The longtime principal of Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, passed away early Sunday morning. Dan Marburger, who had led the school for nearly 19 years, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital following the Jan. 4 school shooting that left one sixth grader and the 17-year-old gunman dead. His death was confirmed by his family on GoFundMe. Marburger was shot multiple times while attempting to usher other staff and students safely from the building. Community members praised Marburger's response to the crisis, and the Iowa Department of Public Safety said the principal “acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in respect for the fallen educator. “Dan courageously put himself in harm’s way to protect his students, and ultimately gave his own life to save them,” she wrote in an official statement. “He will forever be remembered for his selfless and heroic actions.”

