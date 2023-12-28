Iowa high school student arrested for 'hit list' of staff, fellow students
Iowa high school student arrested for 'hit list' of staff, fellow students
Iowa high school student arrested for 'hit list' of staff, fellow students
The Big Ten will again be Caitlin Clark’s playground as opposing defenses try to find solutions for the senior and her NCAA-leading 30.5 points per game.
Workers can contribute more to retirement accounts in 2024 — plus some rules relaxed on taking emergency withdrawals.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde are back from the holiday weekend to dissect the latest from the ongoing saga in Tallahassee as FSU has sued the ACC over their grant of rights deal in order to leave the conference.
JAC Motors, a Volkswagen-backed Chinese automaker, unveiled the first mass-produced EV with a sodium-ion battery through its new Yiwei brand. Although sodium-ion battery tech has a lower density than lithium-ion, its lower costs, simpler and more abundant supplies and superior cold-weather performance could help accelerate mass EV adoption.
Time to say goodbye to your dull blades and ring in the new year with a snazzy new set. Yum-o!
Alexander will miss Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Watch out for development in health insurance, pharma giants, hospital chains, software makers, and more.
Get these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners for over 50% off while you can.
Holy sheet! Amazon shoppers are freaking out over these cool, wrinkle-free winners that are 35% off.
The hoodie hybrid is just what you and all your loved ones need this winter.
From the World Baseball Classic to the World Series, these are the moments that made us love baseball in 2023.
Jeremy Korzeniewski has written over 8,400 posts over the years for Autoblog. Here are some of his favorites from 2023.
With markdowns on brands like Le Creuset, Kate Spade, Barefoot Dreams and Ugg, this after-Christmas sale is basically deals heaven.
Denver reportedly hopes to re-sign Jackson to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
From creeping supernatural horror and psychological thrillers to ebulent rom-coms and progression fantasy chickens, this list has something for every reader.
If you're over Jazzercise, Buns of Steel and the Thighmaster, there's a whole new set of fitness trends to check out — all backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers.
The Jaguars easily defeated the Eagles 59-10 in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Saturday
The AFC wild-card race had a big shift on Saturday.
Meet Daniel Dart, whose careers include rock star, celebrity promoter, social justice advocate, and venture capitalist — all after serving four years in prison.
Johnell Davis scored 35 points to lead the Owls in a thriller in the desert.