Iowa high school students accused of killing Spanish teacher

Two Iowa high school students were charged Wednesday in the death of a Spanish teacher, authorities said.

The 16-year-old suspects were charged as adults with first-degree homicide and first-degree conspiracy to commit homicide, according to a statement from officials in Fairfield, a city about 100 miles southeast of Des Moines.

The remains of Nohema Graber were discovered Wednesday in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield, the statement said. The teacher had been reported missing earlier in the day.

Image: Nohema Graber (City of Fairfield)

The statement did not say what led investigators to the teens so quickly, or what evidence they found. The investigation is ongoing.

Graber taught Spanish at Fairfield High School, where the suspects were students.

A statement from Fairfield Community School District said Graber had taught at the high school for nine years and "touched the lives of many students, parents, and staff."

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mrs. Graber. At this time our students’ and staffs’ well-being is our top priority," Superintendent Laurie Noll said.

Fairfield Community School District is not in session Friday, but the high school building was open for students and staff who wanted counseling.