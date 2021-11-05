Iowa high school students arrested for Spanish teacher’s murder

Two 16-year-old students have been arrested for the murder of a Spanish teacher, whose body was discovered in a park not far from their Iowa high school.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale have both been charged with homicide in the first degree and conspiracy to commit homicide, according to a statement from the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office. The teens are accused of killing Nohema Graber, a long-time educator at Fairfield High School, where they were both students.

According to a police report obtained by KCCI, both suspects had items with blood on them prior to their arrest.

Garber was reported missing Wednesday morning and her body was found a few hours later beneath a tarp in Chautauqua Park. She’d been teaching at Fairfield High School since 2012.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mrs. Graber,” Superintendent Dr. Laurie Noll said in a statement to parents.

“At this time our students and staff’s well-being is our top priority. As a community, we will stand together as we navigate any new developments. We also greatly appreciate your cooperation and assistance.”

The school was closed on Friday and counseling will be made available to the school community.

Both suspects will be tried as adults, officials said Thursday. They are being held on $1 million bond.