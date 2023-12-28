Iowa high schooler charged with making arson 'hit list' targeting students, staff, others

An Iowa high school student is facing seven felony counts of threats of terrorism after reportedly making a “hit list” directed at fellow students, school staff and others in the community, authorities said.

Kaelyn Alexis Surrell, 18, was arrested Tuesday. A student at Sidney High School, she threated to commit acts of arson against the people included in the list, Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said in a statement.

Surrell, who is a cadet with the Shenandoah Fire Department, had the potential knowledge to be able to carry out the acts, said Sgt. Andrew Wake, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

More: Co-defendant, now 18, gets at least 25 years for 2021 murder of Fairfield Spanish teacher

She had originally sent the threat on Snapchat, a social media platform, where people saw it and reported it to authorities, Wake said.

"Once you post something online it's out there," Wake said. "No matter what your motive is behind it, it's going to be out there. Once you send it you have to own up to what you post."

Surrell was being held in the Fremont County Jail as of Thursday afternoon on a $5,000 cash bond, authorities said.

Sidney, south-southeast of Omaha, Nebraska, is known for its annual rodeo, one of the nation's largest.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Sheriff: 'Hit list' named Iowa high school student's arson targets