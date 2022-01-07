Iowa hires interim superintendent permanently at school for delinquent boys

The interim superintendent of the Boys State Training School in Eldora will stay on full time, the Iowa Department of Human Services announced Friday.

Jason Sodders also served as the deputy superintendent and has decades of experience at the facility for boys with behavioral problems. He started at the facility in 2000 as a youth services worker and later worked as a counselor and security director.

He replaces former Superintendent Wendy Leiker, who resigned Aug. 7, after 11 months on the job. Officials said at the time she resigned voluntarily during a "confidential personnel investigation" that was unrelated to a wave of student violence at the facility during her tenure.

His selection came after a "broad search and extensive interview process" by Department of Human Services leadership, the Attorney General's office, the local sheriff and Hardin County attorney, and school staff members, according to a news release.

More: Superintendent resigns at Iowa's Eldora Boys State Training School after wave of violence

“We need someone who understands the youth on campus and someone who understands the evolution of the school — where it has been and where it’s heading," Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia said in a statement. "The school is undergoing a number of changes and we need a leader who can see the facility through this transition, while keeping (the school) positioned to meet the challenging needs of the youth we serve.”

Sodders' goals include strengthening the schools' services for the boys there while enhancing safety, according to the news release. The Eldora facility houses several dozen teens who have been found delinquent for committing serious crimes.

“I want to ensure consistency and stability within the facility to attain that goal,” Sodders said in a statement. “A focus on staff and youth safety is primary while we work to continue therapeutic initiatives to positively impact the population.”

Story continues

More: Eldora boys' school violence continues, but monitor says mental health care is improving

In the summer of 2021, a court-appointed monitor reported surging violence and "profound fear" in the facility after numerous attacks by students on other students and staff. Those attacks appear to have lessened while mental health and other services have been improving, the monitor reported in November.

In 2017, the facility was sued over its treatment of residents. It led to the state being ordered to pay $4.9 million in attorneys' fees. A judge described disciplinary measures there as "torture" and said school leaders showed "deliberate indifference" to the boys' rights.

The trial in 2019 included descriptions of boys screaming, pinned to beds with a canvas-and-velcro device called "the wrap." Witnesses said boys — some suicidal and as young as 14 — were routinely forced into isolation for weeks at a time in filthy cells that smelled like urine and had nothing but a sink, toilet and a raised concrete platform to sleep.

The judge ordered officials to reform how the school operated, ending the use of the wrap and limiting isolation and the use of restraints.

Nick Coltrain is a politics and data reporter for the Register. Reach him at ncoltrain@registermedia.com or at 515-284-8361.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa DHS appoints Eldora Boys State Training School superintendent