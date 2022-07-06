Iowa House candidate Sonya Heitshusen charged with reckless use of firearm

A Democratic Iowa House candidate has been charged with reckless use of a firearm after police say she shot a gun through a sliding glass door in her home last week.

Sonya Heitshusen, 55, of West Des Moines is running for Iowa House District 28, which includes parts of West Des Moines, Van Meter and Adel.

West Des Moines police say in a criminal complaint that Heitshusen pulled the trigger of a black Glock 21 handgun while inside her home sometime around 11 p.m. on June 27. The bullet went through the glass of Heitshusen's sliding glass door, police said.

Heitshusen has pleaded not guilty. Her attorney, Grant Woodard, said she would vigorously defend herself in court.

"We believe that this is utterly baseless," he said. "No crime was committed and Ms. Heitshusen will be exonerated, ultimately."

Sonya Heitshusen

The police complaint states that Heitshusen told law enforcement officers "that as she was placing the handgun onto the kitchen table, she pulled the trigger, discharging it."

There was no safety on the gun, and the gun did not belong to Heitshusen, according to the criminal complaint, which was filed Tuesday in Dallas County.

The charge of reckless use of a firearm causing property damage is an aggravated misdemeanor and could carry a sentence of up to two years if convicted.

Heitshusen works as the communications director for the Iowa State Auditor's office. She will face Republican David Young, a former U.S. representative, in the Nov. 8 general election.

The news was first publsihed on the conservative website Iowa Field Report.

