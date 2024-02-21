Iowa House lawmakers to hear public input on AEA proposal Wednesday. How to attend:

House lawmakers will take public input Wednesday on a proposal to overhaul how Iowa's Area Education Agencies provide services to schools.

The House will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. in room 103 of the Iowa State Capitol, giving the public another chance to weigh in on House File 2612 after Republicans moved quickly to advance the bill through the committee level last week.

The House Republican bill is a significant rewrite of Gov. Kim Reynolds' proposal to remake the AEAs by allowing schools to contract with private providers for special education services, media services and general education services. Senate Republicans have their own AEA bill, and majority lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement about how to move forward.

Under the House bill, AEAs would remain the sole provider of special education services for K12 schools. But schools could choose whether to continue contracting with AEAs for media services and general education services under a "fee for service" structure, or get those services from a private provider.

The House bill would continue sending all federal special education dollars directly to the AEAs, rather than to individual school districts, as Reynolds proposes.

State aid and property tax dollars that currently go to the AEAs would go to school districts under the House bill, but districts would be required to continue using AEAs for special education services.

Schools would be able to opt out of using the AEAs for media services beginning in the 2025-26 school year and general education services in the following year.

Reynolds' bill would have implemented a $35 million property tax cut by axing the money that AEAs receive for media services. The House bill keeps that money but sends it to school districts.

The bill also creates a task force to make recommendations on AEA properties, services, oversight and staffing by the end of 2024.

