Iowa House proposes a $200 million property tax cut and a 3% cap on your bill's growth

House Republican lawmakers have unveiled a new proposal to cut Iowans' property taxes as they seek to strike a deal with the Senate before the end of the legislative session.

The House proposal would provide a roughly $200 million property tax cut statewide by lowering the $5.40 school foundation property tax levy to $4.40 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

The bill would also limit the amount that Iowans' individual property tax bills can increase by 3% per year.

Iowa homeowners are seeing skyrocketing home assessments this year as the value of their property has rapidly increased. Republicans said they're not going to put any limits on what someone's home is worth, but they do want to stop Iowans' tax bills from rising too quickly.

"This is centered around the increase for your actual bill, which is designed to give the taxpayers not only predictability but also stop the bleeding for continually increasing property tax bills," said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee.

The 3% cap applies only to existing buildings. Newly constructed buildings or homes that undergo renovations such as redoing the kitchen or adding a new room would be taxed according to their assessed value.

But in future years, that property's tax bill would be limited to 3% growth.

The bill, House File 1, passed the House Ways and Means Committee unanimously on Thursday and is now eligible for debate by the full Iowa House.

Democrats on the committee all supported the bill. Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville, said he's "kind of excited by it."

"Everyone’s seeing huge valuations jump," he said. "We do not want to see any artificial means of suppressing values of Iowa’s homes, but we do believe that there has to be some limits on the increases for people’s property taxes."

One concern Democrats have is related to the $1 decrease in the school foundation levy. The state would need to pick up the cost to make up for the loss of property tax revenue to schools, and Jacoby said he wants to make sure lawmakers follow through.

"While I like the lessening of the levy from $5.40 to $4.40, I want some assurances that the state is going to honor that," he said.

The bill would also contain new requirements for transparency in property tax bills and would require bond elections to be held at the same time as general elections.

House and Senate Republicans still negotiating a final property tax deal

The House proposal is not the final say on the matter this year. Senate Republicans have introduced their own bills to cut property taxes, and the two are negotiating to find a compromise.

Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, who chairs the Senate Ways and Means Committee, said the House and Senate bills are getting closer together.

"We have been having some great conversations the last couple weeks," Dawson said. "And as you can see in their plan, from a policy standpoint we are moving closer to what I think will be some compromise and we’ll be able to get some property tax reform this year."

The Senate's proposal would also cap property tax growth, but it takes a different approach than the House.

It would consolidate several property tax levies and set a maximum tax levy for cities and counties. Then the bill would cap the growth at different rates depending on whether the government is taxing at the maximum.

