Iowa increases public school funding, some say it’s not enough

Iowa House Republicans approved a plan that would increase funding for public schools by 3%, translating to $155 million.

Governor Kim Reynolds pushed a 2.5% increase. Senate Republicans don’t have the final number yet, but Senate Democrats introduced an amendment to raise it to 6%, which failed. House Republicans say public schools would have enough money from this legislation and other education bills, but Democrats say it falls short of what schools need.

Last year’s public school funding increased by 3% and 2.5% in 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.