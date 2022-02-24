Iowa lawmakers have struck a deal on tax cuts. Here's what's in it.

Iowa will move to a 3.9% flat income tax rate under a compromise between legislative Republicans and Gov. Kim Reynolds that paves the way for passage of the massive tax cut.

Senate lawmakers voted to pass the bill Thursday afternoon, with the House expected to follow, which would send the bill to Reynolds' desk for her signature. The deal means the governor will have a new achievement to tout in a nationally televised speech Tuesday, when she gives the Republican Party's rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said the plan will provide “significant tax relief” and shows Republicans are upholding the promises they made to cut taxes.

"Before session, we said we were going to provide real tax relief for Iowans,” he said. “We have an overcollection of their money, and we’re going to get it back in their hands as quickly as possible.”

In all, the bill would reduce state revenues by nearly $1.9 billion when fully implemented, according to an estimate from the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

Democrats have said repeatedly that the plan skews benefits toward wealthy Iowans.

"Our biggest concern is that this plan preserves extraordinary tax cuts for the richest people in the state of Iowa," said Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville. "People who are earning high incomes will have the biggest benefit. Everyday Iowa families will see a real but small tax cut."

What’s in the Iowa tax cut deal? What’s out?

The bill would cut Iowa's income tax to a 3.9% flat rate for individuals by 2026. It would also exempt retirement income such as 401(k)s, pensions and IRAs from state taxes and overhaul some of Iowa's corporate tax credits.

Along the way, the bill would eliminate Iowa's progressive income tax system, where wealthier Iowans pay higher rates than lower-income Iowans. Iowa would join 10 other states with some form of flat income tax.

It represents a compromise between Republicans' competing plans. Reynolds and House Republicans had initially proposed a 4% flat tax rate by 2026, while Senate Republicans had called for a 3.6% rate by 2027, with a mechanism for eventually zeroing out the income tax entirely.

The compromise does not include a proposal from the original Senate Republican plan to eliminate the 1-cent local option sales taxes in individual communities and establish a 1-cent statewide sales tax, some of which could then be used to pay for water quality and outdoor recreation projects.

Democrats had unsuccessfully proposed a separate plan that would double the state's earned income tax credit and increase the child and dependent care tax credit for those making less than $90,000 per year. Democrats have also pushed for raising Iowa's per-pupil spending on K-12 education next year in place of cutting corporate taxes.

How would Iowans’ individual income taxes change?

The new proposal would build upon a series of tax cuts that were previously set to start for Iowans in 2023, meaning multiple new tax laws would take effect during the same year.

Iowa is already set to reduce the number of tax brackets from nine to four starting in 2023. That year, the lowest tax rate will be 4.4% and the highest rate will be 6.5%.

The proposal introduced Thursday would lower the highest rate even further in 2023, to 6%. All tax rates would gradually transition to a flat rate of 3.9% in 2026.

That means higher earners would receive a significantly larger cut to their taxes than lower income earners under the plan.

Democrats on Thursday shared an analysis of the tax proposal that showed a family with a household income of $68,000 per year — the median in Iowa according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve — that took a $20,000 standard deduction would average a $593 reduction per year.

For comparison, they said, a person who earns more than $1 million would receive an average cut of $66,879.

“The Republican plan rewards the ultrarich 100 times more than the average Iowa taxpayer,” Wahls said. “This plan is not fair. It’s out of touch, and it is completely disconnected from the lives of everyday Iowans.”

About seven in 10 Iowans had a taxable income below the highest tax bracket in 2020, according to the data Democrats shared.

Republicans have said all Iowans will see their taxes decrease under the plan. In her Condition of the State address in January, Reynolds called her plan “flat and fair.”

Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, said Thursday that if the goal is the eventual elimination of the income tax, moving to a flat tax is a first step. Reducing rates for only low- or middle-income Iowans would not accomplish that, he said.

How would the tax cuts affect Iowa’s state budget?

The total plan would reduce Iowa’s state revenues by more than $236 million in the first year, an amount that would increase to nearly $1.9 billion by the sixth year, according to the financial analysis the Legislative Services Agency released Thursday. Iowa took in nearly $9 billion in revenue during the last fiscal year.

The largest portion would be from the reduction in the individual income tax rate and the exemption for retirement income, which combined would reduce Iowa’s revenue by $1.7 billion when fully phased in.

The individual income tax accounts for a significant portion of Iowa’s revenue. During the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, the individual income tax totaled $4.25 billion, just under half of the state’s overall $8.8 billion in net general fund revenue.

Republicans have said they believe Iowa’s projected growth will be enough to sustain the cuts.

“Don’t forget we’re entering a position where we have a billon-dollar surplus, we have a billion dollars in the taxpayer relief fund, our rainy day and cash reserves are full at around $800 million,” Grassley said. “We’re entering this position doing tax cuts with all of this added revenue.”

But Democrats say they’re worried the tax cuts will mean future cuts to services if state revenue growth doesn’t keep up with projections. Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville, said the pandemic, global events like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the influx of federal COVID relief funds into Iowa’s economy make future growth difficult to predict.

“I hope the economy does the 3 to 4% growth each year that’s predicted,” he said. “But COVID, ARPA, Ukraine, I don’t know how that looks.”

Iowa's corporate tax rate will drop, and some corporate credits will be reduced

Iowa’s corporate tax rate will drop and some refundable business tax credits will be reduced under the bill, representing a compromise on one of the largest differences among the Republicans’ three original proposals.

Republicans struck a deal that sticks closely to Reynolds’ original proposal. It will drop the corporate tax rate to a 5.5% flat rate over time assuming the state takes in at least $700 million in tax revenue from corporations. Lowering the rate is projected to reduce state revenues by more than $229 million in fiscal year 2028, according to the LSA analysis.

Corporations also won’t be able to receive as much money back from the state in the form of refundable tax credits — essentially a check that Iowa cuts to corporations each year.

The bill will take several fully refundable tax credits and lower refundability by 25% over five years. That means companies with no tax liability will get smaller checks from the government when they claim those tax credits.

For the state’s Research Activities Tax Credit — which paid out nearly $44 million in refunds last year, much of it to large companies such as Deere & Co. — the refundability will be lowered by 50%, cutting the size of the payments in half. The change to that tax credit alone is expected to increase state revenues by nearly $45 million in fiscal year 2028, according to the LSA analysis.

Grassley said the bill shows Republicans are serious about lowering corporate tax rates while also clawing back some of Iowa’s generous tax credits.

“This is the most significant review and change in tax credit policy — with the goal of trying to lower the corporate rate — that has happened in my 16 years,” he said. “And I would say long before I’ve even been here.”

