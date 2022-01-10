New Iowa legislative session begins, setting the stage for debates on tax cuts, culture wars

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephen Gruber-Miller and Ian Richardson, Des Moines Register
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Iowa Republicans began the 2022 legislative session Monday promising to “hold the line” against the Biden administration while pursuing their own priorities to cut taxes and attract workers to Iowa.

The Capitol corridors buzzed Monday as lawmakers, lobbyists and members of the public returned to the Statehouse for the first day of the 2022 legislative session. It was a day primarily filled with procedural formalities and introductory speeches as legislators begin their work for another year.

With an election approaching this fall, Republicans are confident their conservative agenda at the state level will present an attractive choice for voters, compared to Democratic policies at the federal level. GOP officials have criticized Biden's pandemic mitigation policies as overreaching — especially vaccine mandates for workers — and say Iowans prefer their approach of letting individuals manage the risks of the pandemic themselves.

"We need to ensure that we’re here to hold the line and protect the freedoms of Iowans," said House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford. "We’ve already seen the lengths that this president’s administration is willing to go to infringe on the rights of individual Iowans, parents and businesses. We cannot let that happen here in Iowa. We must push back."

More: Sign up for the Register's daily Iowa politics newsletter

Overall, Republicans said the work they've done over the last five years while in full control of Iowa's government has placed the state in a strong position.

"I’m always excited to start a legislative session, but I’m more excited than I’ve ever been," Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said at the Republican Party of Iowa’s legislative breakfast and fundraiser. "And I’m always optimistic to start a legislative session, but I’m more optimistic than I’ve ever been."

Meanwhile, Democrats in their opening day speeches said Republicans have pursued a divisive agenda that has contributed to the state’s workforce shortage. And Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, praised President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne for passing federal legislation like the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure law.

“But President Biden’s leadership may not be enough to overcome the Reynolds workforce crisis and the Republican policies that are hollowing out rural Iowa,” Wahls said.

More: Here's what Iowa legislative leaders said on opening day of the 2022 Legislature

Republicans promise ‘permanent tax cuts’ for Iowans

Republican leaders projected a united front on their top priority for the coming year: income tax cuts.

“The state is taking in more tax money than it needs, and Iowans deserve to have that money back,” Grassley said. “We must return that money to the Iowa taxpayer.”

Across the Capitol rotunda, Whitver sounded a similar note.

“We must come to the Capitol this year and keep our promises as Republicans,” he said. “When we over-collect your tax dollars like we have, we’re going to give them back in permanent tax cuts.”

Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, kicks off the first day of the 2022 legislative session, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol in Des Moines.
Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, kicks off the first day of the 2022 legislative session, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol in Des Moines.

Whitver said Republicans’ strength comes from keeping their campaign promises and putting aside their differences to work with each other to accomplish their agenda.

“We not only have a Republican trifecta, but we have one of the strongest governing Republican trifectas in the entire country,” he said.

More: The Iowa Legislature is returning for its 2022 session. Here are 5 issues to watch.

Some Republicans have been clear they hope to completely eliminate the state’s individual income tax. But on Monday they seemed to acknowledge that may not happen this year.

“Our goal should be focused on the total elimination of income tax,” Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel, said at the GOP breakfast. “While that may not be possible in the very first year, we must have that as our goal.”

Iowa has a billion-dollar budget surplus. Democrats say tax cuts using that surplus should be targeted to the middle class.

“When we look at rightfully returning tax surplus dollars to Iowans, will they see that middle-class families finally benefit from tax cuts?” asked House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights.

Wahls called for “comprehensive tax reform” that “closes loopholes and attracts new investment instead of alienating new employers.”

More: Republicans, in control for 5 years, have reshaped Iowa law. What's next on their agenda?

Democrats say they’re open to compromise on workforce bills, but warn of ‘culture war’ legislation

Democratic leaders took a critical tone in describing Republicans' policies over the last several years but also said they hope to find areas of compromise. Leaders said they agree that workforce is a large issue but laid the blame on Republicans

Wahls said Republican legislation over the past few years has contributed to the crisis and called for a halt to "pouring gasoline on the divisive culture war.” He said he believes the majority is poised to continue passing polarizing legislation.

“Republicans are now promising us more of the same — that hasn’t worked,” he said. “We’ve been told it will be more of the GOP greatest hits this session: more attacks on LGBTQ Iowans, more gasoline on the culture war fire and more attacks on the First Amendment.”

Senate clerks, pages and legislative staff are sworn in on the first day of the 2022 legislative session, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines.
Senate clerks, pages and legislative staff are sworn in on the first day of the 2022 legislative session, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines.

The latest First Amendment attack, he said, was the GOP-led Senate’s decision to no longer allow journalists to work at press benches in the Senate chamber, where media members have sat for more than a century. Republicans have said the decision is due to difficulty defining “media.”

More: Iowa Senate won't allow journalists to work in chamber, in shift from longstanding practice

Republican leaders also previewed more topics that could spark contentious debates.

Chapman began his opening day speech by condemning what he said was an “attack on our children” in public schools. In Iowa and across the country, some parents and conservative politicians for different reasons have attempted to ban a variety of books from school curriculum or libraries. Chapman has previously called for legislation that would make it a felony to distribute what he refers to as “obscene” books.

“We have some teachers who are disguising sexually obscene material as desired subject matter and profess it as artistic and literary value,” he said. “The literature being pushed on our students should disturb all of us.”

Chapman called Monday for legislation that helps parents afford to send their children to other schools and said he wanted to hold accountable “those who distribute this repulsive and criminal content to minors.”

Konfrst said polarizing education legislation could turn families away from Iowa.

“Will we send them the message that only certain types of families are welcome here?” she asked. “Will we send the message that we prioritize more public money for private schools, statewide solutions to local problems, and a divisive agenda that’s rife with unintended consequences that make Iowa less welcoming?”

Wahls said Republicans have taken the wrong approach to education in general.

“Iowa’s education crisis isn’t happening because of critical race theory or books Republicans are trying to ban,” he said. “It‘s happening because of the extreme, anti-public education policies enacted by Gov. Reynolds and this Republican Legislature that are driving teachers out of Iowa.”

Session begins amid another COVID-19 variant surge

The 2022 legislative session begins as the coronavirus again begins surging in Iowa after the holidays. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Jan. 3 that positive tests had increased 37% week over week, although hospitalizations had dipped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Jan. 4 that the highly transmissible omicron variant is now the dominant strain in Iowa’s region.

Precautions at the Legislature are less stringent than the previous year, when entrants to the Capitol underwent temperature checks upon entering the building and Senate subcommittee meetings required participants to appear over Zoom. Those meetings will now allow in-person attendees, Senate Republican spokesperson Caleb Hunter said in an email. But he said lawmakers are continuing to give Iowans the ability to stream subcommittee and committee meetings from across the state.

COVID-19 policy appears likely to remain an issue of debate this year.

A group of protesters gathered under the rotunda Monday morning to protest vaccine mandates. The rally was similar, though smaller, to other rallies that groups held last year during the beginning of the session and the two special sessions in the fall.

Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs, spoke to the crowd and outlined legislation he is proposing that would widely ban businesses from asking about or maintaining records of a person's medical treatment status, including vaccinations.

"Our state motto is 'Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain.' Our motto is not 'our lobby ties we prize and our rights we will bargain,'" he said, drawing applause. One member of the crowd beat a snare drum in agreement.

A page for the Iowa House of Representatives sets out a flyer on each representative&#39;s desk before the start of the new session on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines.
A page for the Iowa House of Representatives sets out a flyer on each representative's desk before the start of the new session on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines.

Republican leadership has largely indicated they want to wait on Supreme Court decisions about vaccine mandates before taking legislative action, but they have said the Legislature should remain ready to act on the issue.

Konfrst used part of her opening day remarks to call on legislators to avoid spreading misinformation, including about COVID-19, and to make decisions based “in reality, not internet conspiracy theories.”

“Our kids deserve to know the full truth about our history without interference or threats from lawmakers,” she said. “Our families deserve the truth about how to stay healthy during the pandemic, instead of falsehoods promoted by some politicians. Our democracy needs us to uphold the truth so it can endure.”

What’s next at the Capitol this week?

The legislative session is scheduled to continue Tuesday with a full day of committee meetings and culminate with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ annual Condition of the State address, where she will lay out her priorities for the upcoming year. The 6 p.m. address will be delivered to a joint session of the Legislature in the House chamber and will be aired live on Iowa PBS and livestreamed at DesMoinesRegister.com.

During the Republican Party's breakfast Monday morning, Reynolds said she was glad to have people back in the Capitol.

“I have to admit that the Capitol is pretty quiet when you’re not there,” she said. “So we are excited for you to come back, to infuse that beautiful Capitol building with energy and to really get things done.”

“Now, maybe two weeks into it, we’ll probably be ready to send you home,” she joked. “But we’re so happy to have you back.”

Iowa’s Chief Justice Susan Christensen will give the Condition of the Judiciary address at 10 a.m. Wednesday, followed by the Condition of the Iowa National Guard address at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller.

Ian Richardson covers the Iowa Statehouse for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at irichardson@registermedia.com, at 515-284-8254, or on Twitter at @DMRIanR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa Legislature opens session with vows to cut taxes, attract workers

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. DeSantis’ proposed budget moves Florida forward

    Gov. Ron DeSantis proposes new state budget to move Florida forward

  • COVID rages as Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka. 'We need the help of our political leaders.'

    Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka this week for the 2022 session as hospitals bear the brunt of the worst surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Dearborn mayor appoints diverse new team, plans to hire public health adviser

    Dearborn mayor plans to name health director to deal with COVID-19, mental health, substance abuse

  • Federal Reserve's Powell: High inflation 'exacts a toll'

    High inflation is taking a toll on American families, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged in remarks to be delivered at a Tuesday congressional hearing, where he is sure to face tough questions on the subject. “We know that high inflation exacts a toll, particularly for those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation,” Powell said in prepared testimony that was made public Monday. The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on Powell's nomination to a second four-year term Tuesday.

  • Column: California Democrats are trying again for universal healthcare. It's a debate well worth having

    California Democrats are trying again for universal healthcare. It's a debate well worth having

  • ‘The Timothy McVeighs are still there’: fears over extremism in US military

    Experts caution the defense department’s safeguards don’t go far enough and that ‘we’re behind the ball on what we know’ A man wears a Three Percenter patch over camouflage in Portland, Oregon. Photograph: Maranie R Staab/AFP/Getty Images Fears are growing among experts, politicians, and former generals about the rise of rightwing extremism in the US military and the potential threat it could pose to American democracy. Even as the US Department of Defense issues new policies to root out extremi

  • Flight Attendants: Vax Mandate Could ‘Save Someone’ From Mask-Mad Passengers

    Kent NishimuraFor months, public-health experts have called on the Biden administration to implement a vaccine requirement for domestic air travel in order to slow the spread of the COVOID-19 pandemic. Now, some flight attendants are joining the chorus of those calling for a vaccine mandate for passengers to help slow another fast-growing crisis: increasingly unruly and violent passengers aboard airliners.“If you’re the kind of person who would attack a flight attendant over wearing a mask, it a

  • Gov. Kristi Noem drafts bill limiting 'action civics' following similar bill weeks ago

    This legislation prohibits colleges and schools from directing, requiring or compelling students to protest or lobby as part of a grade or a class.

  • U.S. Treasury has no plans to push back April tax filing deadline-officials

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury has no plans to delay the 2021 income tax filing season past the normal April 18 deadline after giving taxpayers more time to file returns during each of the two previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury officials said on Monday. The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting individual income tax returns on Jan. 24, the official said. In 2020, the first year of the pandemic when lockdowns were widespread, the tax filing deadline was delayed to July 15, which contributed to an increased backlog of unprocessed returns.

  • How President Trump's social media ban may be helping him

    A Wall Street Journal article suggests former President Donald Trump is benefiting from being banned by major social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, which suspended his accounts after the January 6 assault on the Capitol due to his continued false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the impact.

  • Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel.

  • 'Let's stick with the facts': A federal judge rebuked Trump's lawyer's claim that he urged his supporters to be peaceful on January 6

    Judge Amit Mehta said there was no doubt there were "threats" and "intimidation" on January 6 and added that he wasn't "interested" in "whataboutism."

  • Jen Psaki Schools Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy on How COVID Vaccines Work

    Fox News’ White House correspondent and perpetual nemesis of Jen Psaki thought he had Joe Biden’s press secretary cornered on Monday when he asked her why the president is still referring to COVID-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” when so many people are getting breakthrough infections. He was wrong.“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” Doocy began, before undercutting that basic truth. “But I’m triple-vaxxed, still got COVID. You’re triple-vaxxed, still got COVI

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court won't let Republicans in Congress offer a second redistricting plan

    The justices declined to let GOP members of Congress submit a second redistricting plan.

  • SALT change on ice in the Senate

    A rollback of the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction is on ice after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) raised broader objections to President Biden's social spending and climate package. Democrats from blue states such as New York and New Jersey have been pushing to include a rollback of the SALT deduction cap in the spending package, though lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on what such a provision would look like. But Manchin last...

  • California's Newsom wants health coverage for all immigrants

    Backed by soaring revenues amid the pandemic, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday proposed a budget that would pay for the health care of all the state's low-income residents living in the country illegally, while cutting taxes for businesses and halting a scheduled increase in the gas tax later this summer. California taxpayers already pay for the health care of young adults and people 50 and over living in the country illegally, provided they meet certain income requirements. Now, Newsom wants California to become the first state to cover all adults who are living in the country illegally, a move that would eventually cost $2.2 billion per year.

  • Nebraska announces $500M plan to claim water from Colorado

    Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a $500 million plan Monday to divert water out of Colorado under a 99-year-old compact between the states that allows Nebraska to seize access to Colorado land along the South Platte River and build canals. Ricketts said Nebraska would invoke its rights under the South Platte River Compact amid concerns that Colorado's plans for the river could reduce water flows into his state by as much as 90%, taking a potentially huge toll on Nebraska's agricultural and power industries and likely affecting water supplies in the state's two largest cities, Omaha and Lincoln.

  • In much of the West, the walls are closing in on anti-vaxxers

    Republican governors in the United States may be championing the cause of the vaccine resistant and suing to stop mandates imposed by the Biden administration. But elsewhere in the West, the jab-less are increasingly becoming personae non gratae. The omicron variant is exacting some of the highest infection rates of the pandemic, and the growing frustration of the vaccinated majority in the West against its unvaccinated minority is reaching a crescendo in some countries. Studies suggest omicron

  • Senate Democrats grow less confident in Manchin

    Senate Democrats are growing less and less confident about whether Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) wants to strike a legislative deal with President Biden.The lack of negotiations with Manchin since Congress returned from the Christmas recess and Manchin's definitive statements of opposition are raising serious doubts about whether he would be willing to support any version of the Build Back Better Act, which would provide new funding for health care...

  • Trump spent January 6 anniversary watching Biden and Pelosi on cable news, and he was enraged, report says

    Former President Donald Trump spent January 6, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida, watching Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi on TV, Newsweek said.