'Iowa Mama Bear' charged with harassing, making false claims against former business partner

An Ankeny woman known as the Iowa Mama Bear was charged Friday with four counts of harassment and two counts of falsely reporting child abuse.

Kimberly Reicks, 39, also was charged with making a false report to a public entity. All are misdemeanors.

Reicks — who founded Iowa Mama Bears, an organization that expresses views against masks, COVID-19 vaccines, LGTBQ content and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — is accused of harassing her former business partner and fellow activist after the two had a falling out, according to criminal complaints.

Police say Reicks falsely reported to the Department of Human Services that one of the former business partner's children had sexually assaulted their sibling, the complaint says. The family was interviewed by police and a DHS case worker, who determined the claim was false.

"The defendant was aware the information she provided DHS was false and was trying to harass the ... family and get law enforcement involved. The defendant is a mandatory reporter and knows the rules on reporting allegations in a timely and truthful manner," the complaint says.

Police also say Reicks made a false claim about the former business partner's husband breaking a phone.

Reicks was booked into and released from the Polk County Jail on Friday. She was ordered to have no contact with the family.

Reicks did not immediately return a message from the Des Moines Register for comment.

Reicks sued the Ankeny Community School District last year, claiming the district retaliated against her and her daughter after she spoke out against its COVID-19 mask policy. A judge ruled against Reicks in August, and her attorney filed a notice of appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.

She has built a large online following for her sometimes controversial views, and has turned the attention into podcast appearances and speaking tours.

