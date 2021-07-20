Iowa man who aided, abetted 2015 Mitchell bank robbery gets 180 days in jail

Jul. 20—An Iowa man who was an accomplice in a bank robbery that occurred in Mitchell in 2015 was sentenced Tuesday to serve six months in jail and pay restitution fees amounting to over $50,000.

While he faced a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison, Nolan Kratky, 23, of Ames, Iowa, received six months in jail for aiding and abetting in the 2015 bank robbery that took place at First Dakota National Bank in north Mitchell. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with 25 years suspended. However, Judge Chris Giles ordered Kratky to serve six months in jail, along with 25 years of probation and paying $157,900 in restitution fees, which can be split among Kratky and the other man who played a larger role in the robbery.

The 2015 robbery in which Kratky aided and abetted involved another man, Jose Campos, of North Sioux City, Nebraska, who demanded an undisclosed amount of money at First Dakota National Bank on North Main Street by forcing a bank teller to his vehicle with a knife. Kratky was the driver of the vehicle that he and Campos, 22, used during and after the bank robbery.

Campos turned himself in to authorities in 2020, nearly five years after the robbery. Shortly after, he was indicted by a grand jury. Campos was sentenced to serve five years in prison and pay restitution fees amounting to $100,000. While Campos was given a 25-year prison sentence by Judge Chris Giles on Jan. 19, he decided to suspend 20 years of the sentence, pointing to Campos' efforts to rehabilitate himself since the robbery and his act of turning himself in.

Although Kratky wasn't the suspect who wielded a knife at the bank teller and forced the victim inside the vehicle, State's Attorney Jim Miskimins said the "only fair thing to do" is to impose the same sentence Campos received roughly a year ago. Therefore, Miskimins was seeking a sentence of 25 years in prison and a hefty fine for Kratky.

"The state believes the only fair thing to do is to impose the exact same thing as they did Jose Campos. Mr. Kratky was very candid with court services on how this came about. Based on his statement they had talked about this in advance.

Story continues

However, Zach Flood, Kratky's attorney, emphasized that Kratky wasn't the "prime actor" in the robbery, which factored into Flood's request of a 100-day jail sentence and hefty fine.

"I don't think it can be reasonably disputed that he wasn't the prime actor in this case. I would ask that you consider that," Flood said. "I think society's best served here by him doing a little time in jail, but frankly working to pay this astronomical amount. I don't know how anyone benefits from him being in jail any longer than that."

Prior to being handed down his sentence, Kratky addressed the court and highlighted his track record of being a "model citizen," aside from the robbery he was an accomplice in. Kratky said he was battling "depression and anxiety," along with an opiod addiction when the robbery took place.

"I ask for mercy on your part, and I understand it is a serious offense. I think now I am in a much better place than I ever was," Kratky said, noting he's been holding down a steady job for the past several years. "I think I've set my life up in a way that it would be a model for others if it weren't for this."

In May, Kratky pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the first degree robbery that took place in November 2015 at First Dakota National Bank on the north side of Mitchell. A grand jury indicted Kratky in early January.

Judge Chris Giles recognized the "positive steps" Kratky has taken since the robbery occurred, applauding his efforts of staying out of legal trouble and working on his opioid addiction. In addition, Giles said Kratky's young age during the robbery was considered in his sentencing. He was 18 when the robbery took place.

"You were an accomplice to a terrible crime, and we have a victim who was traumatized very severely," Giles said. "The court also noted you did not enter the bank... You did not wield the knife.. It also appears to the court you had some knowledge of what was going to happen. You did assist, and for that you do bare responsibility and need to be held accountable. At the same time, you were a young man who made a big mistake."