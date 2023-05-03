Iowa man who beat woman with bat, hid her body in his car convicted of first-degree murder

Both sides agreed that James Klever killed Rachel Reuter, striking her in the head in a Bondurant garage during a methamphetamine-fueled dispute in June 2021.

They also agreed that he took steps to hide his crime, concealing Reuter's body — which was never found — and trying to destroy other evidence.

The only question put before a Polk County jury: Was it murder?

On Wednesday, the jurors decided it was. Klever was convicted of first-degree murder, the jury rejecting his attorney's argument that Klever's actions amounted only to the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter

Klever will be sentenced at a later date, and under state law faces a mandatory life sentence without possibility of parole.

In a statement, Polk County Attorney Kimberly Graham praised the work of Urbandale police, the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

“The relentlessness of investigation by law enforcement and the quality of the evidence made the difference in this case,” Graham said.

Defense attorney Matthew Sheeley said after the verdict that the defense was disappointed in the outcome but respected the jury's decision.

Who was Rachel Reuter?

The victim, prosecutors told the jury, was a 30-year-old mother of two who had struggled in the last years of her life with methamphetamine addiction. She'd been in and out of prison and treatment facilities, and her death came days after she was asked to leave a residential treatment center after using meth and causing a disturbance inside.

"She was a great person," Randy Reuter said. "It’s a sad thing. Drugs take over a person."

Before her death, her father said, he'd been texting her about traveling to Iowa to bring her back to her family in Wisconsin. When she stopped responding to messages or communicating with her children, he said, the family knew something was wrong.

What happened in Pam Larson's garage?

Prosecutors told the jury that Reuter and Klever had been friends for months, bonding over their shared drug habit, and that Reuter was last seen leaving a motel with Klever on June 12. From there, they said, Reuter and Klever went to the Bondurant home of Pam Larson, another of Klever's friends, arriving that evening and spending the night in Larson's garage, to which Klever had the lock combination.

Larson testified she first found out about her uninvited guests when Klever barged in early the next morning, saying Reuter was out of control. Larson followed him outside, where she could hear banging and shouting from inside the garage. Larson said she refused to get involved.

"I told James, 'I told you not to bring her here. Get her out of here. Take care of this,'" Larson testified.

She said she went back to bed. When Klever later called her repeatedly and told her Reuter had stopped breathing, she told him to call an ambulance, she said. His response: "It's too late for that," she said.

Larson did not contact emergency services, either, instead leaving for planned trip. When she returned, she found her garage in shambles, including large amounts of blood, she testified.

She said she deep-cleaned the garage and disposed of anything that seemed it might have blood on it. She was subsequently arrested on a charge of being an accessory after the fact, which remains pending.

She said she had not received a plea deal for her testimony.

Witnesses testify Klever repeatedly confessed

Klever provided various accounts of what happened to Larson, his children, and other associates, who recounted those stories for the jury.

Larson said Klever admitted to beating Reuter to death after she'd gone back to bed on the morning of June 13.

"He said that he beat her, and that she would pass out and he would wait for her to wake up and then beat her again," Larson said. "He said he drug it out as long as he could, I guess to make it last longer."

Though the details of his story varied, two other witnesses also testified that Klever had admitted to killing a woman, variously claiming he'd used his fists, a knife, or a bat. Larson testified a bloody bat was found in her garage.

Witnesses further recounted Klever's claims that he had bundled Klever's body in a motorcycle tarp and left it in the back of his trunk for days as he went on a drug bender at another friend's home, only leaving when neighbors began reacting to the smell. From there, they said he claimed, he took the body to the Cainsville Bottoms, a remote area in Missouri near where he'd grown up, first leaving it in a field and later returning to dump the remains in a river.

At least one witnesses reported Klever, who had been selling drugs at the time, claimed Reuter had been an informant for police, which prosecutors pointed to as a motive for the killing.

Evidence found in Klever's car

Other evidence pointed investigators toward Klever. An extinguished fire on a rural Missouri road was found to have metal fittings matching Reuter's handbag and partially burnt mail addressed to Klever. His car was found to be infested with blowflies, which forensic testing showed had consumed human blood.

In their closing argument, prosecutors said evidence showed not only had Klever killed Reuter, but that he'd done so intentionally and with premeditation.

"He had every opportunity to come clean. He had every opportunity to explain what happened," prosecutor Maurice Curry told jurors. "He didn’t want to, because he murdered her."

Klever: Reuter hit me first

The defense called only one witness, Klever himself. On the stand, he said that he and Reuter, both homeless and extremely high on meth, had squabbled repeatedly overnight until finally she began to attack him, first with her fists and then the bat. He testified she struck him twice with the bat, on the back of his shoulder and his wrist, before he grabbed it from her and swung back.

"She was stumbling, and I swung and hit her in the side of the head with it. She spun into a toolbox and didn’t get up," he said.

After the blow proved fatal, he said, he "panicked" and concealed her body in the back of his car. He agreed that he'd left her in his car in the hot June weather until the smell became unbearable, and admitted to attempting to burn her belongings in Missouri. He said he'd dumped her remains in Iowa's Decatur County on his way south, pushing the tarp with her body into the Grand River.

"I was terrified by what I’d just done," he said when asked why he hadn't reported Reuter's death. "I could not foresee any way it would not look more horrible than it already ways."

How did Klever hurt his hand?

Prosecutors sought to poke several holes in Klever's account. His claim to have killed Reuter with a single blow did not match the amount of blood Larson found, or his own accounts to other witnesses. Others who saw him after the attack denied seeing any injuries or bruising matching what he described, except swelling in one hand and wrist that prosecutors ascribed to a "boxer's fracture" he incurred from beating Reuter.

And they pointed out that the spot where Klever claimed to have dumped Reuter's body is a popular water trail used by canoers and boaters, making it unlikely her remains would have gone undiscovered.

Curry argued there was more than enough evidence to support a first-degree murder conviction.

"He punched a woman so many times that he broke his own hand," he said. "If that’s not malice aforethought, if that’s not showing you have a specific intent to do someone harm, then I don’t know what is."

Defense sought manslaughter conviction

Defense attorney Sheeley told jurors Reuter's death was a "tragedy" but that Klever's account on the stand was more credible than the secondhand recollections of the witnesses who testified, many of whom also were meth users. He said that in striking back at Reuter, Klever was responding to "serious provocation," the standard under Iowa law for voluntary manslaughter.

"I submit to you that was serious provocation, when she struck him with a bat," he said. "He didn’t reflect on it, he didn’t deliberate, he didn’t premeditate, he just did it."

Sheeley acknowledged his client's irrational and at times disgusting actions, saying Klever's actions after the killing showed he "wasn't the sharpest tool in the shed." But he told jurors their job was to set aside their feelings about that conduct and focus on the why of Reuter's killing.

"The tragedy, her lifestyle, his lifestyle, what he did with her body in the days after he caused her death, that’s not what he’s on trial for," he said.

The jury deliberated for about five hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

