Iowa man charged with murder of missing woman whose skull was found impaled on spike

An Iowa man murdered a woman and then texted graphic messages to an ex-girlfriend, threatening to do the same to her, according to police.

Nathan Gilmore, 22, has been charged with the murder of Angela Bradbury, who was reported missing in February by relatives who said they hadn’t heard from her since April 2021, according to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office.

Weeks later, police confirmed that Bradbury’s DNA matched that of a skull that had been found impaled on a spike at the Greenbelt River Trail Park in July 2021.

Around the time she vanished, Bradbury was arrested for trespassing at a car dealership and released from jail a day later. That day, she was picked up at a friend’s house by a man later identified as Gilmore.

During multiple rounds of questioning, Gilmore changed his story repeatedly about his last encounters with Bradbury, according to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office.

A forensic search of his cell phone also allegedly turned up texts to an ex-girlfriend, including one that read “You’ll be looking the body they found outside Mitchell” and another “the bubbling noise blood makes when it passes through the hole in a neck.”

Police searching Gilmore’s house found a drawing of a satanic goat head in the shape of a pentagram, with blood splatter on the paper and the coordinates where Bradbury’s skull was found, according to police.

Gilmore is being held on a $1 million bail.