An Iowa man has been charged in Greene County in connection to an incident of alleged sexual abuse dating to 2012.

A woman spoke to police about sexual abuse that happened beginning when she was about 11 years old and continuing into her high school years. Investigators first thought the abuse was only in Iowa, but later learned at least some occurred in Springfield.

Police spoke to several other sources who the victim either told when she was younger or more recently. Police received information about other potential victims in Iowa, but they declined to be interviewed.

On Wednesday, Greene County prosecutors charged Raymond Akers, 51, of Orient, Iowa, with two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, a charge which has a maximum penalty of life in prison and a minimum penalty of 10 years, because of the age of the victim at the time of the alleged abuse.

Police say Akers has retained an attorney in Iowa but declined to speak with police.

On Thursday, authorities requested a warrant for his arrest. In requesting the warrant, police say Akers has a past failure to appear in court charge and a reported history of physical abuse.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Iowa man charged with sex crimes in Springfield in 2012