Iowa man convicted of assault over mask fight sentenced to 10 years

Elisha Fieldstadt
·2 min read

An Iowa man convicted of assaulting a man who told him to pull his mask up last year was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison, according to a court representative.

Shane Michael, 42, was convicted last month to willful injury causing serious injury — a Class C forcible felony, according to court records — which has a mandatory 10-year prison term.

Jodi Heims, a records supervisor with the Polk County Clerk of Court Office confirmed that he was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison.

Michael was arrested on Nov. 11 following the altercation at an eyeglass store in Des Moines, according to a police report.

The victim, Mark Dinning, told Des Moines police that he told Michael as he was in the store that his mask was low on his face, the report said. Dinning, 60, said Michael got angry, and the two had a verbal argument.

Shane Michael outside Vision 4 Less eyewear store after the incident in Des Moines, Iowa, on Nov. 11, 2020. (Polk County District Court)
Shane Michael outside Vision 4 Less eyewear store after the incident in Des Moines, Iowa, on Nov. 11, 2020. (Polk County District Court)

When Dinning left the store, Michael followed him, cornered him outside and started to assault him, Dinning told police. Michael gouged Dinning's eye, kneed him in the genitals where he had recently had surgery and spit and coughed on him, saying, "If I have it, you have it."

Dinning said he bit Michael to try to stop the assault.

Michael told police that he was acting in self defense after Dinning "shoulder-checked" him when the two left the store, the police report said. Michael said Dinning had also "jabbed his thumb in his stomach."

Image: Mark Dinning injured in a fight. (Polk County District Court)
Image: Mark Dinning injured in a fight. (Polk County District Court)

But two witnesses said Michael started the physical confrontation. One recounted that Michael followed Dinning into the parking lot, cornered him and assaulted him, the police report said. There were no cameras in the parking lot.

Michael was charged with assault causing serious injury, according to court records. He was offered a plea deal that would have had him plead to willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. But Michael rejected the offer and opted to take his case to a jury.

Michael's attorney did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals

    More than half the cosmetics sold in the United States and Canada likely contain high levels of a toxic industrial compound linked to serious health conditions, including cancer and reduced birth weight, according to a new study. Researchers at the University of Notre Dame tested more than 230 commonly used cosmetics and found that 56% of foundations and eye products, 48% of lip products and 47% of mascaras contained high levels of fluorine — an indicator of PFAS, so-called “forever chemicals” that are used in nonstick frying pans, rugs and countless other consumer products. Twenty-nine products with high fluorine concentrations were tested further and found to contain between four and 13 specific PFAS chemicals, the study found.

  • Man who spat on person complaining he wasn’t wearing mask properly jailed for 10 years

    Iowa man removed his face mask, spat on another customer and yelled: ‘If I have it, you have it’

  • Kansas City police board considers proposal to reform eyewitness identification policies

    “The current practices utilized by the Department can potentially contribute to wrongful eyewitness identifications,” an officer in the policies and procedures unit wrote in a memo

  • Police investigate deadly shooting over mask

    A customer allegedly opened fire in a grocery store near Atlanta after he was asked to wear a mask, killing the cashier. ABC News’ Faith Abubey has the details.

  • Kentucky constables allegedly falsely arrested undercover FBI officer

    The agent was investigating if the constables were planting drugs on people

  • Bitcoin Miami: 21 photos of the crypto bonanza

    Photographer Roger Kisby documented the thousands of crypto fans who flocked to Miami for Bitcoin 2021, America’s first major tech conference since the pandemic started.

  • Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says 2019 racist photo scandal ‘opened my eyes’

    “It made me a better-educated and more-informed person,” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is opening up about his journey after a racist photo from his old yearbook surfaced in 2019. “It has really opened my eyes,” Northam told the New York Times.

  • Biden preps for Putin summit after 'productive' day at NATO

    After meeting with allies at the NATO summit in Brussels, the president is now gearing up for the high-stakes showdown with the Russian leader in Geneva on Wednesday.

  • Biden to speed up work permits to undocumented immigrants who are victims of crime

    Immigration authorities cite massive backlog and ‘drastic increase’ in U-visa applications after Trump waiting list languished

  • Former White House COVID-19 adviser on successes, failures of virus response

    Andy Slavitt, former White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response under the Biden administration, discusses his new book “Preventable," and the investigation into COVID's origins.

  • Evil | Take A Closer Look At George, The Demon | Paramount+

    Creators Robert and Michelle King lead us deeper into the series premiere of Evil ("Genesis 1") as they explain where the idea for the show all begain and their inspiration for George, the demon. Stream full episodes of Evil, exclusively on Paramount+. Don't miss the Season 2 premiere of Evil on June 20, with new episodes available every Sunday, exclusively on Paramount+.

  • Israel scraps face masks and becomes first major country to fully emerge from Covid

    Israel scrapped rules on wearing face masks indoors on Tuesday, having abandoned its domestic vaccine passes, as the coronavirus infection rate fell to single digits. As Britain's hopes of a Covid "Freedom Day" were dashed this week, a very different picture has emerged in Israel, where citizens no longer need to face masks in closed spaces such as supermarkets and banks. Rules on wearing masks outdoors have already been lifted. The green pass, a vaccine passport which allowed entry to bars, res

  • Israel's new leader faces first test as nationalist march threatens to renew fighting with Hamas

    Naftali Bennet is facing his first major test as Israel's prime minister within hours of taking office as a nationalist march is scheduled to run through Jerusalem on Tuesday, risking a return to widespread violence. The right-winger who led the ousting of Benjamin Netanyahu has been warned that Hamas will use the march as a pretext for firing rockets at Israel. The march had been due to take place on "Jerusalem Day," a holiday of nationalist parades in Israel, on May 10, but was postponed as th

  • Kourtney Kardashian's shirt and bikini is an ultimate summer vibe

    Plus, cowboy boots to match 😍

  • 22 Packable Snacks That Will Help You Hit Your Fiber Goals

    Recipes like our Rosemary-Garlic Pecans or Caramel Delight Energy Balls will keep you energized and fueled all day long. Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don't skip this step.

  • Cars plows into a group of protesters in Minneapolis, killing 1

    A man drove into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis late Sunday, killing one woman and injuring three others, AP reports. The state of play: The demonstrators had gathered to protest against police brutality and commemorate the death of Winston Smith, a Black man who was killed by police in the same neighborhood earlier this month, according to the New York Times.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Authorities said the driver's motive is not yet known and

  • Canada hate crime suspect charged with terrorism

    A Canadian man accused of a violent anti-Muslim hate crime last week now faces terrorism charges, along with counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder.20 year old Nathaniel Veltman was arrested in London, Ontario last Sunday, shortly after running over a Muslim family with his truck, killing four of them.Canadian authorities said Monday Veltman's attack constituted terrorist activity.Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland reacted to the new charges, saying quote: "it is important for us identify the terrible threat that white supremacism poses to Canada and to Canadians."A 9-year-old boy, the sole survivor of the attack, was released from the hospital on Monday, according to local media.Him and his family were out for an evening walk near their home when they were run over on the sidewalk.It was the worst attack against Canadian Muslims since the Quebec City mosque shooting in 2017.So far, few details have emerged on why police say the attack was a pre-meditated hate crime.Due to a publication ban, details from Veltman's hearing on Monday cannot be revealed. He has not yet retained a lawyer.Veltman is due in court again on June 21.

  • Petition Calls for Removal of James Corden’s ‘Spill Your Guts’ Segment for Mocking Asian Cultures

    People are asking James Corden and "The Late Late Show" to remove the “Spill Your Guts” segment, claiming that it perpetuates anti-Asian racism amid a rise of violence toward AAPI communities. Host James Corden invites celebrity guests to participate in the segment in which he gives them the option to either answer personal questions or take a bite from an assortment of what is displayed as “gross” foods. Call for removal: An online petition to remove the segment says the show has featured common foods in Asian cuisines including “balut, century old eggs, and chicken feet" and portrays them as "disgusting" and "horrifying."

  • Adele Makes Rare Appearance to Honor Grenfell Tower Survivors on Fatal Fire’s Fourth Anniversary

    Adele makes a rare appearance in a Grenfell United video to honor the survivors of the fatal fire that took place in 2017. The GRAMMY winner shares her support and a message of hope and clarity for the future.

  • Jury selection to begin for Oklahoma man in students' deaths

    Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said jury selection will start in the trial of 58-year-old Max Leroy Townsend. Townsend, of Tuttle, is facing three counts of second-degree murder and multiple counts of fleeing the scene of an accident. The February 2020 crash in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore killed 16-year-old Yuridia Martinez, 17-year-old Rachel Freeman and 18-year-old Kolby Crum.