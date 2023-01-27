Iowa man convicted of killing his father, mother and sister in 2021

A 22-year-old Iowa man has been convicted of killing his father, mother and sister in a 2021 rampage.

A jury found Alex Jackson guilty Wednesday on three counts of first-degree murder. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Jackson called police on June 15, 2021 and claimed that an intruder had broken into his family’s Cedar Rapids home, fatally shot his father and wounded him in a struggle.

Authorities arrived to find Jan Jackson, 61, Melissa Jackson, 68, and their daughter Sabrina Jackson, 19, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Alex Jackson had a gunshot wound to his foot and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

But as police examined the scene, they began to doubt his story. There was no sign of forced entry at the house and no intruder was caught on the family’s doorbell camera.

Investigators said the weapon used in the murders, a Browning .22-caliber rifle, belonged to the Jackson family and the only prints on the weapon belonged to Alex Jackson.

Prosecutors said the killer turned on his family after his father told him to get a job or move out. He was a student at the University of Iowa at the time and had about $30 in a bank account.

Alex Jackson’s attorneys promised to appeal the jury’s decision. Sentencing was scheduled for March 3.

With News Wire Services