Iowa man dies one day after he arrives at Leavenworth prison for bank fraud sentence

An Iowa man died at a Leavenworth prison Wednesday after only being at the facility for about a day, according to officials.

Nolan Otto Dewall, 39, of Cedar Falls, Iowa was found unresponsive around noon at the minimum security satellite camp adjacent to the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, a news release from the Department of Justice said.

Staff immediately started life-saving measures, before emergency medical crews transported Dewall to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No staff or other inmates were injured. Dewall’s cause of death is not yet known.

Dewall was sentenced to a year and one day in prison for bank fraud in the northern district of Iowa. According to the Department of Justice, Dewall ran a “check kiting” scheme that left the trucking company he worked for with a negative balance of nearly $250,000.

Dewall had just arrived at the satellite camp, which holds 342 male offenders, on Tuesday.