Iowa man Dustin Sample sentenced to life in prison Friday after beating wife to death

An Urbandale man convicted of fatally beating his wife to death in 2020 was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Judge Lawrence McLellan also ordered Dustin Sample to pay $150,000 in restitution during a sentencing hearing at the Polk County Criminal Courts building. A Polk County jury found Sample guilty of first-degree murder of his wife, Mary Sample, in early August after a weeklong trial.

Before sentencing Sample to a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, McLellan denied two motions presented by the defense.

The first motion was a continuance, or postponement, due to the defendant's November appointment with a neurologist in response to a seizure last February. The second was a request by Sample's attorneys for a new trial.

During a victim impact statement, Mary Sample's aunt Lisa Bott called her niece's murder "horrific and senseless." She said Dustin Sample betrayed Mary's trust "in the most heinous way possible."

Bott, who spoke on behalf of extended family members and Mary Sample's friends, said Mary's murder was the cruelest thing a human could do. She added that allowing their 3-year-old son to witness most of her murder was "even more evil."

Jurors heard evidence on wife's bruises, 911 call about her death

During Dustin Sample's weeklong trial, the jury heard about the defendant's long history of domestic violence leveled toward his wife. Many of Mary Sample's coworkers testified that she hid bruises in the workplace and would admit to them they were from her husband.

Prosecutors also presented text messages between Dustin and Mary Sample that showed repeated apologies in response to photos of his wife's injuries. During the trial, prosecutors asked the court for permission to show a cell phone video recorded by the couple's young son where Dustin could be heard striking Mary. McLellan ruled the video too inflammatory to be shown for the jury.

Jurors also heard evidence that first responders, hailed to the home from a 911 call placed by Dustin Sample, found Mary dead in the couple's bedroom with severe facial injuries. Sample told investigators he took the family dog for a walk and didn't know what happened to his wife.

In closing arguments at trial, Sample's defense attorney Nicholas Bailey said his client had been a "jerk" and "domestically violent," but added that investigators made a rush to judgment when they found Mary Sample dead in her home.

"That's the real story to this case. Law enforcement from the very get go when they arrived on scene there in Urbandale ... believe that Dustin Sample, he's the husband, he's there, he must have been the cause of it," Bailey said.

Prosecutors responded to Sample's attorneys and noted that prior to calls for help, Sample made efforts to clean up the scene. They also noted that his wife's death came as she was attempting to leave the abusive relationship.

Jay Stahl is an entertainment reporter at The Des Moines Register. Follow him on Instagram or reach out at jstahl@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Dustin Sample sentenced to life in prison in wife's beating death