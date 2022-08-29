Iowa man faces 20 felonies for allegedly sex abusing multiple women, a teenage girl

A four-year investigation into allegations of sexual abuse after multiple women came forward culminated in 20 felony charges against a southeast Iowa man.

Matthew Robert Reynolds, 30, of Hedrick, was charged Friday in Keokuk County District Court with several counts of sexual abuse, according to court records. He is being held on a $330,000 cash-only bond ahead of a hearing scheduled Sept. 2.

Reynolds is accused in five separate cases of assaulting women and one teen girl going back to 2012. The women told law enforcement that Reynolds allegedly performed sexual acts on them without their consent, according to Keokuk County Court records.

Reynolds allegedly threatened them and assaulted them while they were under the influence of drugs, including prescription medication, the women told law enforcement.

Reynolds also was charged with five counts of sex abuse in Jefferson County, according to an Iowa Department of Public Safety press release. Criminal complaints for those charges were not available online as of Monday afternoon.

Reynolds did not have an attorney listed on Iowa's court records website as of Monday afternoon.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa man faces 20 felony charges in sexual abuse case