Iowa man faces 7 charges after overnight police chase on south side of Des Moines

A police chase ensued around midnight Thursday spanning from Interstate 235 to the south side of Des Moines.

Iowa State Patrol had initially tried to pull the suspect over around midnight on Interstate 235 but he took off, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla, a spokesman for the Iowa State Patrol.

The chase led state troopers through the south side where the man, 22, crashed his car at the intersection of Southeast Fifth Street as police pursued. The 22-year-old left his vehicle after the crash and ran through backyards of the neighborhood as law enforcement continued to pursue and apprehend him.

The suspect sustained injuries during the crash and was taken to a hospital.

In the chase bystanders tried to avoid the chaos, but one driver in an SUV that pulled off to the side of the road was hit by the suspect'struck, causing serious damage. Status of the bystander and whether or not they sustained injuries was not clear Friday evening.

The man was booked into Polk County Jail around 6 a.m. Friday and is facing with multiple charges including: eluding; operating while under the influence second offense; assault with intent of injury on persons in certain occupation; interference with official acts; possession of cocaine and other offenses.

