Iowa man faces charges, accused of beating seagulls with shovel on Marco Island

An Iowa man accused of hitting seagulls with a shovel returned to Marco Island on Wednesday to face claims he violated the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

On Nov. 5, Marco Island Police Department received a report of animal abuse on the South Beach area, saying a male was hitting seagulls with a shovel, but had left.

One of the seagulls struck by the shovel received a broken wing and later euthanized at the Conservancy of Southwest because of the severity of its injuries.

Seagulls are a protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Detectives determined the suspect was Paul John Flaucher, age 30, from Jesup, Iowa.

With the assistance of our law enforcement partners from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, an arrest warrant was issued through Collier County Circuit Court.

Flaucher turned himself in at the Collier County Jail.

Flaucher is charged with a count of Aggravated Animal Cruelty, a third-degree felony.

