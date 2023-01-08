Iowa man gets probation for robbing man at EC motel

Jan. 7—EAU CLAIRE — An Iowa man will spend four years on probation for stealing $1,600 from a man after beating him in an Eau Claire motel room.

Trayvon M. Stacy, 21, of Iowa City, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of robbery with use of force.

A felony count of aggravated battery was dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Emily Long.

As conditions of probation, Stacy must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, maintain absolute sobriety, write a letter of apology, participate in the restorative justice program and pay $7,835 in restitution.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to the Regency Inn and Suites Sept. 15, 2020, on a report of an assault and robbery.

A caller said a man was walking through the parking lot with blood gushing from his head. The caller, who was driving by the hotel, stayed with the man until aid arrived.

The man was taken to the emergency room of an Eau Claire hospital. He said he was at the Regency Inn with Stacy and two other people. The man said he recently came into some money, about $1,600, and that he believed Stacy and his girlfriend knew about this.

The man said he fell asleep and woke up to blood gushing out of his mouth. Stacy and his girlfriend were leaving the room and the man said he attempted to follow them. The man had a broken eye socket and received stitches on his face. The man also had broken blood vessels in one of his eyes that made his vision blurry.

Police spoke with Stacy's girlfriend on Sept. 21 2020. She said the man had shown her and Stacy all the money he had. After the man fell asleep, the woman said Stacy went up to him on the bed and "slapped" him.

The woman said she can't watch people hitting each other, so she immediately left the room. Stacy joined her in their vehicle a short time later. The woman didn't know whether Stacy had any money when he joined her.

The woman said Stacy did not offer her any money and she didn't take any money. A detective asked the woman if Stacy was trying to take the man's money. "I would assume," she said.

Police called Stacy on Sept. 22, 2020, but he immediately hung up. Stacy was subsequently arrested and taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.