Iowa man gets three year prison sentence for OWI homicide

Sep. 14—BALSAM LAKE — An Iowa man who was driving drunk and struck and killed a 54-year-old woman in Polk County in February 2020 will serve a three-year prison sentence.

Michael C. Barkema, 49, of Klemme, Iowa, pleaded guilty in June in Polk County Court to one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

At a sentencing hearing Friday, Judge Jeffery Anderson ordered the prison sentence, along with 10 years of extended supervision. Anderson gave him credit for 96 days already served. As terms of his release, Barkema must maintain absolute sobriety and perform 100 hours of community servie each year of his extended supervision. Barkema must pay $540 in court costs and fines, and he cannot possess firearms.

According to the criminal complaint, the two-vehicle crash happened at about 7:05 p.m. Feb. 23, 2020, on 202nd St. in Polk County. When the officer arrived, he found the injured woman still behind the wheel of her vehicle, and people at the scene couldn't find a pulse; she was later pronounced dead by the Polk County medical examiner at 9:51 p.m.

The officer interviewed the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, identified as Barkema. He was not injured; the two passengers in his vehicle also weren't injured.

Barkema told the officer he was waiting to turn onto East Cedar Lake Road with his turn signal on, when he was struck by a red Saturn.

The officer smelled the odor of alcohol on Barkema's breath, and observed his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and glossy. However, Barkema claimed he had consumed one beer that evening, and nothing since the crash occurred. He agreed to take a field sobriety test, which he failed. A preliminary breath test given at the scene indicates Barkema had a 0.28 blood alcohol level, more than three times the legal limit.

Barkema was placed under arrest and taken to the Osceola Medical Center for a blood draw.

An eye witness told the officer she observed Barkema slow down, and begin to turn his vehicle prior to the crash.

Barkema had posted a cash bond after he was charged; Anderson ordered he go to jail in June after he was convicted.