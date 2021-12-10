Iowa man on probation for sexually abusing one of his 13 grandchildren faces charges of molesting another

An Iowa man who pleaded guilty almost four years ago to molesting his 6-year-old granddaughter was arrested this week for allegedly abusing the girl's older sister.

Dean Hilpipre, a 65-year-old grandfather of 13 from Webster City, is accused of sexually abusing the teenage girl repeatedly between the ages of 8 and 12, according to a criminal complaint.

Kasey Hilpipre, the girl's mother, told the Des Moines Register on Friday that she believes her oldest daughter didn't come forward when her youngest first confided abuse because the child was struggling so much at the time.

But the older teen said in October she couldn't stay silent anymore — after she was found cutting herself one day in the bathroom.

The teen had been getting in trouble at school and acting out before she reported the abuse and agreed to be interviewed and recorded at a regional child abuse center in Waterloo, Kasey Hilpipre said. The girl is now in therapy.

"I am terrified of what is going to happen in the court system this time," the West Des Moines mother said as she cried about the new case.

Dean Hilpipre's original sentencing, detailed in a Reader's Watchdog column in February 2018, generated outrage from family members and many who live in and around Hardin County after a district court judge sentenced him to probation for felony lascivious acts with a child.

When Hilpipre was first questioned by a sheriff's deputy in 2016 about allegedly molesting the first grandchild, he denied doing anything wrong, according to a child abuse report at the time.

Later, the heavy drinker told a forensic psychologist he didn't deny the allegations, but he didn't remember the things his 6-year-old granddaughter accused him of, either.

"If I did it, I deserve everything I get," he said at the time.

The older sister, who came forward in October, first reported her younger sister's abuse to a school counselor in 2017. The counselor, a mandatory child abuse reporter, told the sheriff's department and Iowa's Department of Human Services.

Judge James McGlynn opted for probation, common in many Iowa sex abuse cases, after a psychological evaluation found Hilpipre to be at low risk to reoffend. Hilpipre also had no previous criminal record.

After Hilpipre was given a plea deal that also called for supervision by Iowa's Department of Corrections as a sex offender, Kasey Hilpipre said she felt McGlynn showed more concern for the offender, a longtime Alden resident, than he did for her daughter.

"Every child deserves so much better than what that judge did for my daughter," she said.

While awaiting sentencing, Hilpipre won $100,000 from the Iowa Lottery in January 2018. Though he was barred from spending the winnings, his attorney told a judge in May 2018 "that the lottery proceeds have been spent and that he needs to 'pay bills.'"

Almost a year later, Hilpipre was ordered to pay a $10 million judgment in a civil case brought by Kasey Hilpipre. She said it was necessary because of the failure of Iowa criminal courts to protect children.

At the time, it was the largest known civil settlement in a sexual abuse case that did not result in prison time.

'He should have gone to prison' the first time

Kasey Hilpipre's civil attorney, Roxanne Conlin, said Dean Hilpipre should go to prison for the rest of his life.

"He should have gone to prison when he was first charged," she said.

Conlin said she wasn't surprised to hear about the new case involving the second granddaughter. "Molesting a child is never a one-time deal," Conlin said. "Never."

McGlynn knew that molesters who "prey upon children" have a high recidivism rate, Conlin said. "I found (that sentence) inexplicable in every way."

Kasey Hilpipre said three of Dean Hilpipre's four children have defended him, and his daughters bailed him out of jail on Tuesday.

"I think these cases should be talked about," she said. "There should not be plea deals for child molesters. There should be mandatory minimums, or nobody’s going to ever learn. I think the court system needs to be held accountable."

Hilpipre has not entered a plea to the new charges of second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. His lawyer, Jennifer Frese, could not be reached Friday for comment.

The Hardin County Attorney also could not be reached for comment.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, child sexual abuse victims know their attacker in more than 90% of cases.

However, not all sex offenders repeat their behavior, according to the department, which in 2019 released a report that followed more than 20,000 prisoners from 30 states that were released in 2005. Eight percent of those included were arrested for sex crimes sometime in the nine years following release, and 67% were arrested for some type of crime in that period.

