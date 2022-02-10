Iowa man sentenced to 55 years in prison for stabbing, strangling woman

An Oskaloosa man convicted of attempted murder for stabbing and strangling a woman has been sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Robert Powell, 46, stabbed a woman multiple times and strangled her until she lost consciousness in the early hours of Jan. 23, 2020, according to a criminal complaint.

He was charged that same day with attempted murder and two counts of willful injury, to which he pleaded guilty in December 2021. He was sentenced Feb. 4 to 25 years on the attempted murder charge and 15 years each on the willful injury charges. His sentences will run consecutively.

Philip Joens covers breaking news for The Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Oskaloosa man sentenced to 55 years for attempted murder