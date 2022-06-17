Iowa man sentenced to prison in criminal sexual conduct case

Jun. 17—An Iowa man has been sentenced to prison for felony second degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 16.

Charles Wesley Jones, 42, was sentenced to five years in prison in Mower County District Court Thursday afternoon.

According to the court complaint Jones was accused of sexually assaulting a boy under the age of 13 back in April of 2018. Jones denied the abuse, however, he admitted that he had been with the victim at the time the assault took place as well as stating that he had been accused of touching other children before that and that he himself was a victim of sexual abuse.

Jones initially pleaded not guilty to the charge, as well as two additional felony counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 in April of 2018, however, he amended the plea in February of this year to guilty and was convicted.

Jones was given credit for 115 days served.