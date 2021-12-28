Iowa man and son to plead guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges, according to court documents

A St. Ansgar man and his son charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol are expected to plead guilty next week.

Daryl Johnson, 51, and his son Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, Minnesota, were arrested in June, joining the more than 700 people facing charges for the Capitol attack. According to court documents, multiple tipsters told the FBI the pair had entered the building, which was confirmed by surveillance video and posts that both men made on social media. Neither man has been accused of violence or property damage during the riot.

The case had been scheduled for a status conference on Jan. 25, but on Tuesday, that hearing was cancelled and a plea agreement hearing for both men was scheduled for Jan. 4.

Daniel Johnson, left circled in blue of Austin, Minnesota , and Daryl Johnson, right, circled in red of St. Ansgar, Iowa.

The plea agreement comes a week after prosecutors filed new charging documents bringing five counts against both men: civil disorder, entering a restricted building, demonstrating or parading in the Capitol, and two disorderly conduct charges.

The new court filing does not detail which charges the pair intend to plead guilty to, or what sentences they might face. Daryl Johnson's attorney declined to comment on Tuesday.

Daryl Johnson will be the first of six Iowans charged in the riot to resolve his case. Attorneys for two others, mother-son duo Deborah and Salvador Sandoval, told the Des Moines Register this week their clients intended to take their cases to trial.

According to USA Today, more than 12% of those charged in the riot were there with a close resident. Among those charged include 13 married couples, 11 sibling pairs, nine father/son pairs, including the Johnsons, and six mother/son pairs, including the Sandovals.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspect, son to plead guilty, court filing shows