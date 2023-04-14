Iowa man who threatened to kill Arizona election official, attorney general pleads guilty

Mail-in ballots are tabulated at the Maricopa County Elections Headquarters in Phoenix on Oct. 20, 2020.

An Iowa man pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to threatening an election official with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors as well as then-Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in 2021.

According to the FBI, 64-year-old Mark Rissi left a voicemail for Clint Hickman with the board of supervisors on Sept. 27, 2021, wherein he threatened to kill him.

“Hello Mr. Hickman, I am glad that you are standing up for democracy and want to place your hand on the Bible and say that the election was honest and fair,” Rissi said in the voicemail. “I really appreciate that. When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of [expletive]. You’re gonna die, you piece of [expletive]. We’re going to hang you. We’re going to hang you.”

The FBI said Rissi also left a similar voicemail for Brnovich on Dec. 8, 2021, falsely claiming the 2020 election was fraudulent.

“Do your job, Brnovich, or you will hang with those [expletive] in the end,” Rissi said in a portion of the voicemail message. “We will see to it. Torches and pitchforks. That’s your future, [expletive]. Do your job.”

The FBI said Rissi pleaded guilty to two counts of making a threatening interstate communication and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr., with the Department of Justice, stressed the need to prosecute cases involving threats of violence against election officials.

“Public officials who administer the most fundamental aspect of our democracy – elections – must be able to do their jobs free from illegal threats,” Polite said. “As today’s guilty plea demonstrates, our Election Threats Task Force, working with partners across the nation, will continue to hold accountable those who unlawfully threaten election workers.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Iowa man pleads guilty to sending death threats to Arizona election official