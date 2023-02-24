Iowa men sentenced to lifetimes in prison for kidnapping and sexual abuse charges

This week, two different Iowa men were sentenced to serve the rest of their lives in prison for sexual abuse charges.

A Polk County judge sentenced Michael D. Dunbar, 65, of Saylor Township, to life in prison for kidnapping and sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

Dunbar offered the girl a ride home while she was waiting for the bus in a store on East Euclid Avenue in Des Moines on Nov. 11, 2021, according to court records. Dunbar drove the girl to a different location, where he assaulted her in his vehicle. The victim escaped and was later found by strangers on Ingersoll Avenue, who called the police on her behalf.

A jury convicted Dunbar of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse with an enhancement for prior sexual abuse charges. He was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Another man, Joshua Gil, 46, of Des Moines was sentenced to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to 10 sexual abuse charges. Police alleged Gil sexually assaulted a minor multiple times, starting when the victim was younger than 12 years old, according to criminal complaints. Following his sentencing, the Polk County Attorney's Office said Gil abused two different minor victims from 2008 to 2022.

Gil pleaded guilty to six counts of third-degree sexual abuse and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, all class C felonies each carrying a sentence of 10 years, which the court chose to run consecutively. There is no mandatory minimum sentence. Gil will be eligible for a lifetime special sentence of parole requiring supervision for the rest of his life. He must also register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Men sexually abused minors in Des Moines, sentenced to life