Iowa mom charged in death of 2-month-old son in Ankeny days after dad arrested

Ankeny police have made a second arrest in the death of a two-month-old, charging his mother with child endangerment causing death.

Breanna Peters, 25, turned herself in to Ankeny police on Tuesday morning. Her husband, Charles Henry Peters, 28, was arrested at his home in Cedar Rapids last week, according to a news release.

Both are charged in the death of their infant son in March 2022 in Ankeny.

Court documents say the two-month old baby died from head injuries.

The baby was taken to the hospital with breathing problems. Doctors there found injuries including "massive retinal hemorrhages, and multiple calloused fractures to the ribs, arm bones, and toe bones," court documents say.

Breanna is incarcerated at the Polk County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and further details were not immediately available.

