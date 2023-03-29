Iowa murder suspect arrested in Flandreau, police say

Iowa authorities have released the name of a murder victim in Sheldon.

Authorities say they arrested Nathaniel Byron Kassel, 41, of Rock Rapids, outside of the Native Nations Cannabis Dispensary in Flandreau on March 24. The Iowa Department of Public Safety has identified the victim as 62-year-old Jody Duskin, the mother of Kassel.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said at about 4 p.m. March 23, authorities received a call of a deceased female. Kassel is facing two Iowa arrest warrants, including one for murder in the first degree and one for one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The arrest was a multi-agency effort including the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe Police Department, Flandreau Police Department, Moody County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

