Iowa not participating in federal EBT program
Iowa not participating in federal EBT program
Iowa not participating in federal EBT program
After around 44 months — since April 2020 — prices have finally dropped according to the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.
Murphy backed up Quinn Ewers at Texas and will have a chance to make an immediate impact at Duke.
Biles' triumphant return to gymnastics continues to garner accolades.
President Biden's approval rating keeps falling, even as inflation markedly improves.
The U.S. Supreme Court rejects special counsel Jack Smith’s request to fast-track a ruling on whether presidential immunity protects former President Donald Trump from being prosecuted for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, likely delaying the federal trial.
Tesla will issue an OTA software fix for an issue that could cause the doors to unlock in a collision.
Stocks continued their weekly winning streak on Friday after new data showed inflation pressures continued to ease in November.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
The Fed's preferred inflation gauge dropped below the central bank's target on a six-month annualized basis, which could help justify an easing of monetary policy in 2024.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger huddle together after news broke Thursday that Florida State is trying to get out of their grant of rights deal with the ACC in order to move to a new conference.
Vestwell, which provides the infrastructure for employers to power workplace savings programs, has raised $125 million in what the company describes as a “preempted” round of funding. Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round, which included participation from existing backers Fin Capital, Primary Venture Partners and FinTech Collective, as well as new investors Blue Owl and HarbourVest. As part of the round, Lightspeed’s lead fintech partner, Justin Overdorff, has joined Vestwell’s board of directors.
A European Union plan to support homegrown AI startups by providing them with access to processing power for model training on the bloc's supercomputers, which was announced back in September and kicked off last month, has seen France's Mistral AI participate in an early pilot phase, according to an update from the EU. "One of the things that we have seen is the need, not only to provide access but, to provide facility -- especially skills, knowledge and experience that we have in the hosting centres -- on how this access can be not only facilitated but to develop training algorithms that are using the best of the architecture and the computing power that is available right now in each supercomputing center and in our machines," said an EU official speaking during a press briefing today.
Many Gen Zers have found another skin care treatment to add to their list of anti-aging prevention.
As winter weather once again coincides with the holiday travel season, stranding thousands of airline passengers this week in cities like Boston, travel experts and federal agencies offer tips for how to game the inevitable delays and cancellations.
The top 10 recruits in the country are expected to commit to 10 different schools.
Samsung's self-repair service is expanding so that more Galaxy products, including foldables and tablets, are included.
It’s the calm before the storm of the conference season, when basketball teams are on break for academic finals and those that are playing are putting up blowout scores against lesser opponents.
After a jury throws the financial book at Rudy Giuliani, late-night hosts throw a few one-two punchlines of their own.
Genesis launches One of One and Performance programs in Dubai. Special editions and total customization limited to the Middle East for now.
VF Corporation, the U.S.-based owner of apparel brands including Vans, Supreme and The North Face, has confirmed a cyberattack has impacted the company's ability to fulfill orders ahead of Christmas, one of the biggest retail events of the year. The Denver, Colorado-based corporation said in a filing with federal regulators that the cyberattack, which the company first detected on December 13, saw hackers disrupt the company's operations "by encrypting some IT systems, and stole data from the company, including personal data," implying a ransomware attack. VF Corp. said in its filing that the retail stores it operates globally are open, and that consumers can purchase available merchandise online.