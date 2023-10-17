Iowa nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication from 50 new mothers

An Iowa nurse pleaded guilty in federal court this month to stealing pain medication from at least 50 new mothers who were recovering in the hospital after giving birth.

Christina Eileen Olson, 43, of Waterloo, was convicted of one count of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge, one count of adulteration and misbranding with intent to defraud and mislead, and one count of false statements relating to health care matters.

After getting her nursing license from the state in 2004, Olson started working at a Waterloo hospital in its labor and delivery unit in 2017. Under her care were late-term pregnant women, women in active labor, and women in postpartum recovery. Prescribed to these women were narcotics such as hydromorphone, oxycodone and fentanyl for pain relief.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Between January and March 2022, Olson did not administer these pain medications to the women under her care, instead taking the substances for her own use.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Iowa on Thursday outlines the scale of the medication stolen:

“Olson admitted she stole narcotics from no less than 50 victims. To cover up her crimes, Olson used a variety of fraudulent means, including falsely documenting that she had administered pain medication to new mothers when she had not done so. Olson also admitted to tampering with pain medication — replacing fentanyl inside a vial with saline and diverting the narcotic for her own use.”

In one case, Olson marked in records she had administered pain medication to a new mother recovering from a cesarean section, when in fact she had not visited the patient's room to check on the mother or the baby, according to the news release. This left the mother in “horrible and excruciating pain,” it said. The woman's husband had also requested formula for their baby but was denied and the newborn went unfed for the remainder of Olson’s shift.

Olson also admitted to routinely drinking alcohol and using marijuana while working at the Waterloo hospital.

In July 2022, Olson entered an agreement with the Iowa Board of Nursing to voluntarily surrender her nursing license for one year. In the plea agreement with federal authorities, Olson agreed to forfeit her license to the United States.

Olson faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison, a $750,000 fine, and three years of supervised release. She remains out on bond.

Kyle Werner is an intern for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Waterloo nurse stole pain meds from 50 new mothers at Iowa hospital