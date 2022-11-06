Iowa officers who killed suspect after gunfire exchanged identified

The state released the names of the six police officers and Iowa State troopers involved in the October shooting death of a Davenport man.

Just before 3 a.m. Oct. 30, Kenneth Jamel Carrol, 24, was driving on Davenport's Grand Avenue when officers tried to stop his vehicle, according to a state news release. Carrol did not stop, according to the release. When the vehicle became inoperable he fled on foot and exchanged gunfire with officers, according to the release.

Six Davenport Police Department and Bettendorf Police Department officers and Iowa State Troopers are on Critical Incident Leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Their names and experience with law enforcement are:

State Patrol Trooper Kenneth Voorhees, six years of law enforcement experience.

State Patrol Trooper Dwight Swartz, five years of law enforcement experience.

Davenport Police Department Officer Brandon Askew, 10 years of law enforcement experience.

Davenport Police Department Officer Mason Pauley, one year, 11 months of law enforcement experience.

Davenport Police Department Officer Benjamin Betsworth, one year two months of law enforcement experience.

Bettendorf Police Department Officer Zachary Thomas, 13 years of law enforcement experience.

All six officers were interviewed by detectives from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and are cooperating, according to the release.

Philip Joens covers public safety and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

