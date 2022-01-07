Iowa officials sue Sioux City, alleging secret sewage dumping from overburdened treatment plant

State officials announced Friday that they are suing Sioux City for allegedly dumping partially untreated sewage into the Missouri River while covering it up for more than three years.

The case is related to the convictions of two city workers who pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges under the Clean Water Act.

“The city potentially endangered human lives and wildlife by violating water-quality rules and perpetrating a fraud to conceal its employees’ actions,” Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said in a statement.

Miller's suit alleges that the city's wastewater treatment plant "did not work properly and could not consistently disinfect the millions of gallons of wastewater," but that city officials hid its deficiencies.

According to the suit, workers at the plant, in advance of state water quality tests, dramatically increased the amount of microbe-killing chlorine the plant used.

More: BNSF Railway pays $1.5 million fine for crude oil spill in northwest Iowa

That drove down for short periods the levels of waste-related bacteria those tests would show, the suit says. However, it alleges, the plant could not sustain those chlorine levels and doing so would have released dangerous amount of the chemical — toxic to fish, wildlife and recreational users — into the river.

The suit said city officials wanted to keep the plant running, even though it was over capacity, in order to sustain business growth while they sought to have the plant's licensed capacity increased.

Jay Niday, wastewater operator-in-charge at the plant, and Pat Schwarte, a shift operator at the plant, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and knowingly falsifying, tampering with, and rendering inaccurate a monitoring device or method required to be maintained under the Clean Water Act.

Niday was assessed a $6,000 fine and sentenced to three months in prison, federal prosecutors said in a statement. Schwarte was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and serve two years of probation, the statement said.

Story continues

More: Agricultural runoff puts Iowa's Raccoon River on list of 10 most endangered nationally

Through their attorney, city officials disputed the claim that the treatment plant was unable to process the wastewater and said the two workers chose to engage in the fraud "for their own reasons."

"The point is this that since this rogue conduct came to light the city took immediate action to dismiss these persons and began a mission to improve wastewater treatment," said the attorney, Guy Cook.

According to the state, the coverup came to light after an employee sent an anonymous tip to state regulators in April 2015. Cook told the Des Moines Register that senior city officials reported the illegal actions as soon as they became aware of them that June.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources placed its case on hold in 2016 to await the findings of a federal probe, according to Miller.

Since then the city has stopped the fraudulent tests but repeatedly has released excessive levels of toxic chlorine and ammonia into the Missouri, state officials said.

Cook said the city has spent millions of dollars to improve the wastewater treatment facility since 2015.

Daniel Lathrop is a staff writer on the Register's investigative team. Reach him at (319) 244-8873 or dlathrop@dmreg.com. Follow him at @lathropd on Twitter and at facebook.com/IowaGadfly.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa suit claims Sioux City secretly dumped sewage into Missouri River