Iowa OSHA fines FedEx for mishandling hazardous materials at Des Moines freight facility

Alex Patch, a driver for FedEx Freight, makes a delivery in Ames.

FedEx Corp. has been fined more than $24,000 over allegations of mishandling dangerous chemicals at a facility near Des Moines.

The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued fines in January after it investigated four serious violations of worker safety rules at the FedEx Freight terminal on N.E. 22nd Street just outside the Des Moines city limits. An employee complaint filed last summer alleged the company had not provided proper personal protective equipment to workers after a spill of formic acid.

What Iowa OSHA found in its investigation

According to complaint documents, IOSHA found that FedEx had:

Four instances of violating hazardous waste and emergency training rules when handling formic acid;

Violated rules for emergency alarms in one instance involving formic acid;

And in one instance failed to eliminate hazardous conditions before employees returned to work.

FedEx has contested the findings. A company spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

What complaints did FedEx workers have around workplace safety?

The Des Moines Register investigated several allegations of workplace safety made by its workers last fall. They reported FedEx employees had been told to continue working after a container containing hundreds of gallons of formic acid sprang a leak.

The workers said managers declined to tell them what chemical was being released and threatened them with disciplinary action if they refused to keep working or left to seek medical treatment.

Workers said they became more concerned when two similar incidents occurred in August: one in which insecticides chlorpyrifos and bifenthrin were released and one involving an "unknown" flammable chemical.

Alex Patch, a city driver for FedEx Freight, complained to Iowa authorities about what he said was mishandling of an acid spill at his Saylor Township workplace. He wears an "I'm FedUp" pin on his uniform.

At the time, none of the incidents were reported as emergencies to local emergency responders or potential toxic releases to to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules require companies to notify local law enforcement, the DNR and the federal government's National Response Center when specified quantities of a chemical deemed "extremely hazardous" are released.

IOSHA issued the fines, totaling $24,578, on Jan. 3. FedEx contested the fines Jan. 28.

Records from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration show that FedEx "abated" the condition four days after filing its protest.

State law largely prevents Iowa officials from commenting on cases until they are completed. Attempts to contact IOSHA representatives were not immediately successful.

