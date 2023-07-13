An Iowa Park man has been arrested in connection with a wreck in late 2022 that killed one man and injured two others.

Jerry Ashton Tidwell was booked into the Wichita County Jail early Thursday on charges of Intoxication Manslaughter with Vehicle and Intoxication Assault with Vehicle. His total bail was set at $100,000.

About 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 23, a pickup truck crashed into a concrete barrier at the intersection of Iowa Park Road and Sheppard Access Road. Two men were ejected from the pickup. One man, Toby Hasten, 25, of Wichita Falls, died in a hospital four days later from his injuries. The other man who was ejected and a third man in the pickup sustained injuries. Police said at the time a woman ran from the scene.

Police said at the time they suspected alcohol was a factor in the crash.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Iowa Park man charged in fatal crash